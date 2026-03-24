Kulicke & Soffa Launches ASTERION™‑TW: Innovative Ultrasonic System Expands Power Assembly Portfolio

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in semiconductor assembly solutions and wedge bonding technology, today announced ASTERION™-TW, a new ultrasonic terminal welding system designed to support next generation power module manufacturing. ASTERION™‑TW leverages K&S's longstanding leadership in interconnect innovation, expanding its established ASTERION platform to encompass new ultrasonic, solid-state, terminal welding. This solution provides a flexible, precise, and highly‑capable alternative to mass-reflow for demanding, high-reliability power applications supporting essential markets such as renewable energy, transportation and data center.

ASTERION™ -TW, with its high power and high force capability, enables robust bonding of copper terminals up to 2mm thick. A high-resolution linear motor positioning system provides ±40 microns (3σ) weld placement repeatability, supporting demanding power electronics applications. Designed for manufacturing flexibility, ASTERION™-TW features a ±180° weld head rotation, a 150mm vertical stroke for access into deep cavities, and a 300mm x 300mm work area. An optional material handling system includes an inline pallet conveyor with high force clamping and an integrated cleaning station.

Ultrasonic terminal welding offers compelling enhancements for high‑volume, critical power assembly by enabling a true solid‑state, no‑heat, bonding process. By eliminating external heat, consumables, adhesives, and chemical byproducts this ultrasonic capability enables green manufacturing through lower energy consumption, zero emissions, and improved recyclability of assembled components. Weld force control ensures consistent contact while reducing sensitivity to tolerances, and the inherently precise, low‑waste process provides greater adaptability to evolving power module designs.

"ASTERION™-TW reflects our commitment to deliver high performance interconnect solutions through engineering excellence and close collaboration with our customers," said Ivy Qin, General Manager of Ball & Wedge Bonding at Kulicke & Soffa. "By combining deep process expertise with market-driven innovation, we are dedicated to advancing our customers' capabilities."

As a leader in high-volume wire bonding solutions, K&S offers a comprehensive power interconnect portfolio. From the AVALINE™ clip attach solutions, to the growing ASTERION portfolio which now spans wire and ribbon wedge bonding with ASTERION, pin welding with ASTERION™‑PW, and now terminal welding with ASTERION™‑TW, these solutions reflect K&S's strategy to extend interconnect offerings while building on decades of ball and wedge bonding leadership and process expertise.

Visit K&S at SEMICON China 2026

Together with a broad portfolio of K&S solutions, ASTERION™-TW will debut at the SEMICON China Trade Show – Hall N3, Booth #3431 – in Shanghai, from March 25, 2026 through March 27, 2026. Please contact your regional K&S sales team for additional information.

For more information, visit www.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

Contacts:

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Finance

P: +1-215-784-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.