Kulicke & Soffa Receives Outstanding Supplier Award from ASE Holdings

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

07 Sep, 2023, 09:05 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S", "we" or the "Company") announced today that the company is honored to receive the Outstanding Supplier Award from ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ("ASE Holdings")

This prestigious award recognizes the Company's outstanding performance and commitment in achieving ASE Holdings' rigorous production requirements. Satisfying urgent orders through flexible manufacturing, maintaining efficient production through service excellence, and delivering the most competitive and technologically advanced interconnect solutions through an unwavering commitment to research and development are critical reasons why Kulicke & Soffa enjoys leading share positions in growing assembly markets such as Ball, Wedge and Thermocompression.

"K&S is very honored to receive this award and recognition from ASE Holdings. This award is a testament of our close collaboration with ASE Holdings and our continuing dedication to deliver the most competitive technology solutions and service excellence across our portfolio", said Nelson Wong, K&S's Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Supply Chain.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smarter and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is among the leading providers of independent semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and system designs. As a global leader geared towards meeting the industry's ever growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance chips, ASE Technology Holding develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic manufacturing services. For more information about ASEH, please visit www.aseglobal.com.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
+65-6880 9309
[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
+1-215-784-7500
[email protected]

