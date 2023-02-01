Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Recognizes Revenue for Initial Fluxless Thermocompression and LUMINEX™ Advanced Display Systems

Resilient Demand for Automotive & Advanced Packaging Solutions Continues

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $176.2 million, net income of $14.6 million, representing EPS of $0.25 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $21.8 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q1 2023 Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2022 Change vs.

Fiscal Q4 2022 Net Revenue $176.2 million down 61.8% down 38.5% Gross Profit $88.7 million down 60.3% down 33.2% Gross Margin 50.3 % up 190 bps up 400 bps Income from Operations $11.8 million down 92.2% down 82.5% Operating Margin 6.7 % down 2610 bps down 1690 bps Net Income $14.6 million down 89.1% down 77.5% Net Margin 8.3 % down 2070 bps down 1440 bps EPS – Diluted $0.25 down 88.2% down 77.3%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q1 2023 Change vs.

Fiscal Q1 2022 Change vs.

Fiscal Q4 2022 Income from Operations $20.2 million down 87.2% down 72.6% Operating Margin 11.5 % down 2270 bps down 1420 bps Net Income $21.8 million down 84.3% down 68.9% Net Margin 12.4 % down 1770 bps down 1210 bps EPS – Diluted $0.37 down 83.1% down 68.9%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued to make ongoing progress to support long-term technology change within the semiconductor, advanced packaging and automotive markets. Recognizing revenue on our latest fluxless advanced packaging in addition to our laser-enabled LUMINEX™ advanced display systems are testaments to this performance."

In addition to ongoing market adoption of its new products, the Company achieved a new record level of quarterly revenue for its wedge bonding systems which support the broad power semiconductor market, in addition to emerging compound semiconductor opportunities.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $176.2 million .

. Gross margin of 50.3%.

Net income of $14.6 million or $0.25 per share; non-GAAP net income of $21.8 million or $0.37 per share.

or per share; non-GAAP net income of or per share. GAAP cash from operations of $85.1 million ; Adjusted free cash flow of $71.2 million

; Adjusted free cash flow of Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $795.6 million as of December 31, 2022 .

as of . The Company repurchased a total of 1.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of $45.4 million .

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 ending April 1, 2023 to be approximately $170 million +/- $20 million, GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.16 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.25 +/- 10%.

Fusen Chen commented, "The near-term macro environment remains dynamic, although we continue to anticipate a period of improving demand in our second fiscal half driven by typical seasonal improvements within higher-volume markets, a larger weighting of advanced packaging and advanced display revenue and an improving book-to-bill ratio."

After five sequential quarters of declining bookings, Kulicke and Soffa's quarterly book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.29 during its first fiscal quarter 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on February 2, 2023, beginning at 8:00am EST. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast link and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 9, 2023 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734618. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q2F23 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q2F23 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, mini and micro LED transfer and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, filed on November 17, 2022, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022 Net revenue $ 176,233

$ 460,888 Cost of sales 87,527

237,650 Gross profit 88,706

223,238







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative 40,500

37,550 Research and development 34,508

33,169 Amortization of intangible assets 1,394

1,283 Acquisition-related costs 107

— Restructuring 375

126 Total operating expenses 76,884

72,128 Income from operations 11,822

151,110 Other income (expense):





Interest income 6,559

471 Interest expense (34)

(40) Income before income taxes 18,347

151,541 Income tax expense 3,758

17,935 Net income $ 14,589

$ 133,606







Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.26

$ 2.14 Diluted $ 0.25

$ 2.11







Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.19

$ 0.17







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 57,051

62,385 Diluted 57,729

63,316



Three months ended Supplemental financial data: December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,613

$ 5,339 Capital expenditures 15,651

2,876 Equity-based compensation expense:





Cost of sales 308

226 Selling, general and administrative 4,867

3,956 Research and development 1,346

1,130 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 6,521

$ 5,312









As of

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022 Number of employees 3,176

3,602

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





As of

December 31, 2022

October 1, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 550,613

$ 555,537 Short-term investments 245,000

220,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and

$0, respectively 200,337

309,323 Inventories, net 211,637

184,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,122

62,200 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,270,709

1,332,046







Property, plant and equipment, net 92,819

80,908 Operating right-of-use assets 45,377

41,767 Goodwill 70,536

68,096 Intangible assets, net 33,281

31,939 Deferred tax assets 28,414

25,572 Equity investments 5,433

5,397 Other assets 3,249

2,874 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,549,818

$ 1,588,599







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 57,482

67,311 Operating lease liabilities 6,841

6,766 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 110,933

134,541 Income taxes payable 45,799

40,063 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 221,055

248,681







Deferred tax liabilities 34,139

34,037 Income taxes payable 64,641

64,634 Operating lease liabilities 40,325

34,927 Other liabilities 12,429

11,670 TOTAL LIABILITIES 372,589

393,949







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 561,736

561,684 Treasury stock, at cost (714,713)

(675,800) Retained earnings 1,345,461

1,341,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,255)

(32,900) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,177,229

$ 1,194,650







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,549,818

$ 1,588,599

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 85,116

$ 95,874 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (38,914)

7,289 Net cash used in financing activities (56,230)

(24,077) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,104

(384) Changes in cash and cash equivalents (4,924)

78,702 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 555,537

362,788 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 550,613

$ 441,490







Short-term investments 245,000

367,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 795,613

$ 808,490

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP

to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended



December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

October 1, 2022 Net revenue

$ 176,233

$ 460,888

$ 286,313 U.S. GAAP income from operations

11,822

151,110

67,544 U.S. GAAP operating margin

6.7 %

32.8 %

23.6 %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through

business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,394

1,283

1,374 Restructuring

375

126

20 Equity-based compensation

6,521

5,312

4,513 Acquisition-related costs

107

—

118 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 20,219

$ 157,831

$ 73,569 Non-GAAP operating margin

11.5 %

34.2 %

25.7 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended



December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

October 1, 2022 Net revenue

$ 176,233

$ 460,888

$ 286,313 U.S. GAAP net income

14,589

133,606

64,904 U.S. GAAP net margin

8.3 %

29.0 %

22.7 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through

business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,394

1,283

1,374 Restructuring

375

126

20 Equity-based compensation

6,521

5,312

4,513 Acquisition-related costs

107

—

118 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(1,218)

(1,508)

(689) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 7,179

$ 5,213

$ 5,336 Non-GAAP net income

$ 21,768

$ 138,819

$ 70,240 Non-GAAP net margin

12.4 %

30.1 %

24.5 %













U.S. GAAP net income per share:











Basic

0.26

2.14

1.12 Diluted(a)

0.25

2.11

1.10













Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)











Basic

0.13

0.08

0.10 Diluted

0.12

0.08

0.09













Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic

$ 0.39

$ 2.22

$ 1.22 Diluted(c)

$ 0.37

$ 2.19

$ 1.19













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

57,051

62,385

57,804 Diluted

57,729

63,316

58,816















(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is

excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business

combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration costs, equity-based

compensation expenses, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities

to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)









Three months ended



December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

October 1, 2022 U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$ 85,116

$ 95,874

$ 116,563 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(13,878)

(2,711)

(12,605) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

—

—

62













Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

71,238

93,163

104,020

