Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Feb 01, 2023, 16:05 ET

Recognizes Revenue for Initial Fluxless Thermocompression and LUMINEX™ Advanced Display Systems

Resilient Demand for Automotive & Advanced Packaging Solutions Continues

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $176.2 million, net income of $14.6 million, representing EPS of $0.25 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $21.8 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

 

Fiscal Q1 2023

 

Change vs.
Fiscal Q1 2022

Change vs.
Fiscal Q4 2022

Net Revenue

$176.2 million

down 61.8%

down 38.5%

Gross Profit

$88.7 million

down 60.3%

down 33.2%

Gross Margin

50.3 %

up 190 bps

up 400 bps

Income from Operations

$11.8 million

down 92.2%

down 82.5%

Operating Margin

6.7 %

down 2610 bps

down 1690 bps

Net Income

$14.6 million

down 89.1%

down 77.5%

Net Margin

8.3 %

down 2070 bps

down 1440 bps

EPS – Diluted

$0.25

down 88.2%

down 77.3%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

 

Fiscal Q1 2023

 

Change vs.
Fiscal Q1 2022

Change vs.
Fiscal Q4 2022

Income from Operations

$20.2 million

down 87.2%

down 72.6%

Operating Margin

11.5 %

down 2270 bps

down 1420 bps

Net Income

$21.8 million

down 84.3%

down 68.9%

Net Margin

12.4 %

down 1770 bps

down 1210 bps

EPS – Diluted

$0.37

down 83.1%

down 68.9%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued to make ongoing progress to support long-term technology change within the semiconductor, advanced packaging and automotive markets. Recognizing revenue on our latest fluxless advanced packaging in addition to our laser-enabled LUMINEX™ advanced display systems are testaments to this performance."

In addition to ongoing market adoption of its new products, the Company achieved a new record level of quarterly revenue for its wedge bonding systems which support the broad power semiconductor market, in addition to emerging compound semiconductor opportunities.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $176.2 million.
  • Gross margin of 50.3%.
  • Net income of $14.6 million or $0.25 per share; non-GAAP net income of $21.8 million or $0.37 per share.
  • GAAP cash from operations of $85.1 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $71.2 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $795.6 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • The Company repurchased a total of 1.1 million shares of common stock at a cost of $45.4 million.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook
The Company currently expects net revenue in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 ending April 1, 2023 to be approximately $170 million +/- $20 million, GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.16 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $0.25 +/- 10%.

Fusen Chen commented, "The near-term macro environment remains dynamic, although we continue to anticipate a period of improving demand in our second fiscal half driven by typical seasonal improvements within higher-volume markets, a larger weighting of advanced packaging and advanced display revenue and an improving book-to-bill ratio."

After five sequential quarters of declining bookings, Kulicke and Soffa's quarterly book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.29 during its first fiscal quarter 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss these results will be held on February 2, 2023, beginning at 8:00am EST. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast link and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 9, 2023 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734618. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q2F23 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q2F23 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, mini and micro LED transfer and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds on our business, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, filed on November 17, 2022, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7518

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and employee data)
(Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

Net revenue

$                        176,233

$                        460,888

Cost of sales

87,527

237,650

Gross profit

88,706

223,238




Operating expenses:


Selling, general and administrative

40,500

37,550

Research and development

34,508

33,169

Amortization of intangible assets

1,394

1,283

Acquisition-related costs

107

Restructuring

375

126

Total operating expenses

76,884

72,128

Income from operations

11,822

151,110

Other income (expense):


Interest income

6,559

471

Interest expense

(34)

(40)

Income before income taxes

18,347

151,541

Income tax expense

3,758

17,935

Net income

$                          14,589

$                        133,606




Net income per share:


Basic

$                               0.26

$                               2.14

Diluted

$                               0.25

$                               2.11




Cash dividends declared per share

$                               0.19

$                               0.17




Weighted average shares outstanding:


Basic

57,051

62,385

Diluted

57,729

63,316

Three months ended

Supplemental financial data:

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

Depreciation and amortization

$                            5,613

$                            5,339

Capital expenditures

15,651

2,876

Equity-based compensation expense:


Cost of sales

308

226

Selling, general and administrative

4,867

3,956

Research and development

1,346

1,130

Total equity-based compensation expense

$                            6,521

$                            5,312





As of

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

Number of employees

3,176

3,602

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



As of

December 31, 2022

October 1, 2022

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    550,613

$                    555,537

Short-term investments

245,000

220,000

Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and
$0, respectively

200,337

309,323

Inventories, net

211,637

184,986

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

63,122

62,200

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,270,709

1,332,046




Property, plant and equipment, net

92,819

80,908

Operating right-of-use assets

45,377

41,767

Goodwill

70,536

68,096

Intangible assets, net

33,281

31,939

Deferred tax assets

28,414

25,572

Equity investments

5,433

5,397

Other assets

3,249

2,874

TOTAL ASSETS

$                 1,549,818

$                 1,588,599




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES


Accounts payable

57,482

67,311

Operating lease liabilities

6,841

6,766

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

110,933

134,541

Income taxes payable

45,799

40,063

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

221,055

248,681




Deferred tax liabilities

34,139

34,037

Income taxes payable

64,641

64,634

Operating lease liabilities

40,325

34,927

Other liabilities

12,429

11,670

TOTAL LIABILITIES

372,589

393,949




SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock, no par value

561,736

561,684

Treasury stock, at cost

(714,713)

(675,800)

Retained earnings

1,345,461

1,341,666

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,255)

(32,900)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                 1,177,229

$                 1,194,650




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                 1,549,818

$                 1,588,599

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$                          85,116

$                          95,874

Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities

(38,914)

7,289

Net cash used in financing activities

(56,230)

(24,077)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

5,104

(384)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(4,924)

78,702

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

555,537

362,788

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                        550,613

$                        441,490




Short-term investments

245,000

367,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$                        795,613

$                        808,490

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP 
to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)





Three months ended


December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

October 1, 2022

Net revenue

$              176,233

$               460,888

$                286,313

U.S. GAAP income from operations

11,822

151,110

67,544

U.S. GAAP operating margin

6.7 %

32.8 %

23.6 %







Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through
business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,394

1,283

1,374

Restructuring

375

126

20

Equity-based compensation

6,521

5,312

4,513

Acquisition-related costs  

107


118

Non-GAAP income from operations

$                20,219

$               157,831

$                  73,569

Non-GAAP operating margin

11.5 %

34.2 %

25.7 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and
U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)





Three months ended


December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

October 1, 2022

Net revenue

$              176,233

$              460,888

$               286,313

U.S. GAAP net income

14,589

133,606

64,904

U.S. GAAP net margin

8.3 %

29.0 %

22.7 %







Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through
business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,394

1,283

1,374

Restructuring

375

126

20

Equity-based compensation

6,521

5,312

4,513

Acquisition-related costs

107


118

Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(1,218)

(1,508)

(689)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$                   7,179

$                   5,213

$                    5,336

Non-GAAP net income

$                 21,768

$               138,819

$                  70,240

Non-GAAP net margin

12.4 %

30.1 %

24.5 %







U.S. GAAP net income per share:





Basic

0.26

2.14

1.12

Diluted(a)

0.25

2.11

1.10







Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)





Basic

0.13

0.08

0.10

Diluted

0.12

0.08

0.09







Non-GAAP net income per share:





Basic

$                     0.39

$                     2.22

$                      1.22

Diluted(c)

$                     0.37

$                     2.19

$                      1.19







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic

57,051

62,385

57,804

Diluted

57,729

63,316

58,816







(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is
excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business
combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration costs, equity-based
compensation expenses, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities
to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)





Three months ended


December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022

October 1, 2022

U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$                    85,116

$                    95,874

$               116,563

Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(13,878)

(2,711)

(12,605)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment



62







Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

71,238

93,163

104,020

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Also from this source

Kulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for 8AM EST, February 2nd, 2023

Kulicke & Soffa Joins Hi-CHIP - Heterogeneous Integration and Chiplet System Package Alliance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics