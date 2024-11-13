Kulicke & Soffa Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced the financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $181.3 million, net income of $12.1 million, representing EPS of $0.22 per fully diluted shares, and non-GAAP net income of $18.5 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q4 2024 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2024 Net Revenue $181.3 million down 10.4% down 0.2% Gross Margin 48.3 % up 90 bps up 170 bps Income from Operations $2.7 million down 86.2% down 67.5% Operating Margin 1.5 % down 810 bps down 310 bps Net Income $12.1 million down 48.1% down 1.2% Net Margin 6.7 % down 480 bps down 10 bps EPS – Diluted $0.22 down 46.3% up 0%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q4 2024 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q3 2024 Income from Operations $12.7 million down 51.7% down 20.2% Operating Margin 7.0 % down 600 bps down 170 bps Net Income $18.5 million down 37% down 4.1% Net Margin 10.2 % down 430 bps down 40 bps EPS - Diluted $0.34 down 33.3% down 2.9%



A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continue to drive market adoption of our advanced packaging and assembly solutions including vertical wire, high-power interconnect (HPI), advanced dispense and fluxless thermo-compression (FTC). Demand for these solutions is anticipated to accelerate along with coordinated General Semiconductor and Automotive market recovery through fiscal year 2025."

The transition to emerging chiplet and heterogeneous applications — which are enabling new levels of performance and transistor density — position Kulicke & Soffa for additional share gains within leading-edge logic. Beyond this emerging FTC solution which is supporting leading-edge assembly transitions; high-volume memory, automotive and LED applications are also requiring new assembly solutions which can deliver package-level transistor density improvements. These growing market needs are being directly supported through Kulicke & Soffa's portfolio of vertical wire, advanced dispense and advanced display solutions.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $706.2 million .

. Gross margin of 38.1%.

Net loss of $69.0 million or $(1.24) per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million or $0.03 per fully diluted share.

or per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of or per fully diluted share. GAAP cash from operations of $31.0 million ; Adjusted free cash flow of $14.9 million .

; Adjusted free cash flow of . The Company repurchased a total of 3.2 million shares of common stock at a cost of $151.0 million .

. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $577.1 million as of September 28, 2024 .

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $181.3 million .

. Gross margin of 48.3%.

Net income of $12.1 million or $0.22 per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $18.5 million or $0.34 per fully diluted share.

or per fully diluted share; non-GAAP net income of or per fully diluted share. GAAP cash from operations of $31.6 million ; Adjusted free cash flow of $29.2 million .

; Adjusted free cash flow of . The Company repurchased a total of 1.0 million shares of common stock at a cost of $42.7 million .

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2025, ending December 28, 2024, to be approximately $165.0 million, +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $1.45 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.28, +/- 10%. This outlook includes favorable claim/proceeds relating to cessation of business due to the cancellation of Project W - which was disclosed on March 11, 2024.

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.

Earnings Conference Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, November 14, 2024, beginning at 8:00am EST. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available at investor.kns.com . To access the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13743544.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration cost, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, long-lived asset impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, disposal of business (both via a sale or an abandonment), restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our thermo-compression products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, disruptions, breaches or failures in our information technology systems and network infrastructures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed on November 16, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September

28, 2024

September

30, 2023

September

28, 2024

September

30, 2023 Net revenue $ 181,319

$ 202,320

$ 706,232

$ 742,491 Cost of sales 93,662

106,481

437,478

383,836 Gross profit 87,657

95,839

268,754

358,655















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 42,645

37,380

155,142

145,493 Research and development 38,763

37,616

151,214

144,701 Impairment charges —

—

44,472

21,535 Acquisition-related cost —

13

—

511 Amortization of intangible assets 1,266

1,356

5,188

6,099 Restructuring 2,294

—

5,234

879 Total operating expenses 84,968

76,365

361,250

319,218 Income/(loss) from operations 2,689

19,474

(92,496)

39,437 Other income / (expense):













Interest income 7,423

9,500

34,230

32,906 Interest expense (29)

(26)

(89)

(142) Income/(loss) before income taxes 10,083

28,948

(58,355)

72,201 Income tax (benefit) / expense (2,034)

5,591

10,651

15,053 Net income / (loss) $ 12,117

$ 23,357

$ (69,006)

$ 57,148















Net income / (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ (1.24)

$ 1.01 Diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ (1.24)

$ 0.99















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.80

$ 0.76















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 54,368

56,442

55,613

56,682 Diluted 54,871

57,408

55,613

57,548



Three months ended

Twelve months ended Supplemental financial data: September

28, 2024

September

30, 2023

September

28, 2024

September

30, 2023 Depreciation and amortization $ 4,839

$ 8,111

$ 24,735

$ 28,857 Capital expenditures 3,091

4,217

13,736

47,702 Equity-based compensation expense:













Cost of sales 240

289

1,277

1,192 Selling, general and administrative 4,441

3,841

18,524

16,239 Research and development 1,758

1,311

7,090

5,313 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 6,439

$ 5,441

$ 26,891

$ 22,744











As of









September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 Number of employees







2,746

3,025

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,147

$ 529,402 Short-term investments 350,000

230,000 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49 and $49 respectively 193,909

158,601 Inventories, net 177,736

217,304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,161

53,751 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 994,953

1,189,058







Property, plant and equipment, net 64,823

110,051 Operating right-of-use assets 35,923

47,148 Goodwill 89,748

88,673 Intangible assets, net 25,239

29,357 Deferred tax assets 17,900

31,551 Equity investments 3,143

716 Other assets 8,433

3,223 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,240,162

$ 1,499,777







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 58,847

49,302 Operating lease liabilities 7,718

6,574 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 90,802

103,005 Income taxes payable 26,427

22,670 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 183,794

181,551







Deferred tax liabilities 34,594

37,264 Income taxes payable 31,352

52,793 Operating lease liabilities 33,245

41,839 Other liabilities 13,168

11,769 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 296,153

$ 325,216







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 596,703

577,727 Treasury stock, at cost (881,830)

(737,214) Retained earnings 1,242,558

1,355,810 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,422)

(21,762) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 944,009

$ 1,174,561







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,240,162

$ 1,499,777

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September

28, 2024

September

30, 2023

September

28, 2024

September

30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,619

$ 77,492

$ 31,037

$ 173,404 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities, continuing operations (117,983)

70,386

(138,501)

(91,338) Net cash used in financing activities, continuing operations (54,371)

(19,518)

(196,100)

(111,876) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 965

(764)

1,309

3,675 Changes in cash and cash equivalents (139,770)

127,596

(302,255)

(26,135) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 366,917

401,806

529,402

555,537 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 227,147

$ 529,402

$ 227,147

$ 529,402















Short-term investments 350,000

230,000

350,000

230,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 577,147

$ 759,402

$ 577,147

$ 759,402

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)





Three months ended



September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 29,

2024 Net revenue

$ 181,319

$ 202,320

$ 181,650 U.S. GAAP income from operations

2,689

19,474

8,277 U.S. GAAP operating margin

1.5 %

9.6 %

4.6 %













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets

$ 1,266

$ 1,356

1,250 Acquisition-related costs

—

13

— Equity-based compensation

6,439

5,441

6,363 Restructuring

2,294

—

— Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 12,688

$ 26,284

$ 15,890 Non-GAAP operating margin

7.0 %

13.0 %

8.7 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Twelve months ended

Three months ended

September 28,

2024

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023

June 29,

2024 Net revenue $ 706,232

$ 181,319

$ 202,320

$ 181,650 U.S. GAAP net income (69,006)

12,117

23,357

12,264 U.S. GAAP net margin (9.8) %

6.7 %

11.5 %

6.8 %















Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization related to intangible assets $ 5,188

$ 1,266

$ 1,356

1,250 Restructuring 5,234

2,294

—

— Acquisition-related costs —

—

13

— Equity-based compensation 26,891

6,439

5,441

6,363 Impairment charges 44,472

—

—

— Income tax benefit - US one-time transition tax (6,461)

(6,461)

—

— Net income tax (benefit)/expense on non-GAAP items (4,752)

2,866

(758)

(568) Total non-GAAP adjustments 70,572

6,404

6,052

7,045 Non-GAAP net income 1,566

18,521

29,409

19,309 Non-GAAP net margin 0.2 %

10.2 %

14.5 %

10.6 %















U.S. GAAP net income per share:













Basic (1.24)

0.22

0.41

0.22 Diluted(a) (1.24)

0.22

0.41

0.22















Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)













Basic 1.27

0.12

0.11

0.13 Diluted 1.27

0.12

0.10

0.13















Non-GAAP net income per share:













Basic $ 0.03

$ 0.34

$ 0.52

$ 0.35 Diluted(c) $ 0.03

$ 0.34

$ 0.51

$ 0.35















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 55,613

54,368

56,442

55,280 Diluted 55,613

54,871

57,408

55,724





(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration cost, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment relating to business cessation or disposal, income tax benefit from the U.S. Tax Court opinion in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. v. Commissioner related to the U.S. one-time transition tax and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)



Twelve

months ended

Three months ended

September 28,

2024

September

28, 2024

September

30, 2023

June 29,

2024 U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,037

$ 31,619

$ 77,492

$ 26,897 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (16,148)

(2,468)

(9,281)

(2,683) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 27

27

273

—















Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow 14,916

29,178

68,484

24,214

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





First quarter of fiscal 2025 ending December 28, 2024



GAAP Outlook

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Outlook Net revenue

$165 million +/- $10 million

—

$165 million +/- $10 million Operating expenses

$4.0 million +/- 2%

$(66.5) million B,C,D,E

$70.5 million +/- 2% Diluted EPS(1)

$1.45 +/- 10%

$(1.17) A,B,C,D,E,F

$0.28 +/- 10%













Non-GAAP Adjustments











A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales









0.5 B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and

administrative and Research and development









6.3 C. Amortization related to intangible assets









1.4 D. Restructuring expenses









0.8 E. Claim/proceeds relating to cessation of business









(75.0) F. Net income tax effect of the above items









2.4





(1) GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 54.2 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.





The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

