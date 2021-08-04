Kulicke & Soffa Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Delivers GAAP Operating Margin of 28.4% and Updates Outlook

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Aug 04, 2021, 21:26 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its third fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2021. The Company reported third quarter net revenue of $424.3 million, net income of $113.8 million, representing EPS of $1.79 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $118.8 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $1.87 per fully diluted share.

Increased packaging complexity of high-volume general semiconductors is rapidly increasing demand for Kulicke & Soffa's leading semiconductor assembly equipment (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2021

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2020

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2021

Net Revenue

$424.3 million

up 182%

up 24.7%

Gross Profit

$195.7 million

up 182%

up 31.8%

Gross Margin

46.1%

up 0 bps

up 240 bps

Income from Operations

$120.5 million

up 995.5%

up 45%

Operating Margin

28.4%

up 2110 bps

up 400 bps

Net Income

$113.8 million

up 916.1%

up 59.6%

Net Margin

26.8%

up 1940 bps

up 580 bps

EPS – Diluted

$1.79

up 894.4%

up 58.4%


Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP

Fiscal Q3 2021

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2020

Change vs.

Fiscal Q2 2021

Income from Operations

$125.9 million

up 663%

up 40.2%

Operating Margin

29.7%

up 1870 bps

up 330 bps

Net Income

$118.8 million

up 628.8%

up 49.6%

Net Margin

28.0%

up 1720 bps

up 460 bps

EPS – Diluted

$1.87

up 619.2%

up 48.4%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.


Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Fast-growing end-applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence and connected devices, combined with a technology-driven increase of capital intensity across our served markets, have enabled a new, higher level of profitability."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $424.3 million.
  • Gross margin of 46.1%.
  • Net income of $113.8 million or $1.79 per share; non-GAAP net income of $118.8 million or $1.87 per share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $635.0 million as of July 3, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 ending October 2, 2021 to be approximately $465 million +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $2.00 +/- 10%.

Fusen Chen commented, "Over the coming quarters, we expect capacity needs across our broad customer base to continue expanding aggressively. Additionally, recent adoption of our new systems are directly supporting several long-term and distinct technology transitions within the semiconductor, automotive, and advanced display markets further enhancing our long-term growth prospects."

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on August 5, 2021, beginning at 8:00am EDT. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast link and supplemental earnings presentation will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through August 12th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13721220. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin and net income per diluted share. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangibles, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by significant changes in tax law, gain/loss on disposals of businesses, as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Caution Concerning Results and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, filed on November 20, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations
P: +1-215-784-7518
F: +1-215-784-6180

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Net revenue

$

424,318

$

150,450

$

1,032,338

$

445,488

Cost of sales

228,623

81,027

566,667

236,398

Gross profit

195,695

69,423

465,671

209,090








Operating expenses:






Selling, general and administrative

37,763

26,091

99,038

79,846

Research and development

36,137

30,547

102,549

87,906

Amortization of intangible assets

1,340

1,814

4,652

5,451

Acquisition-related costs





1,730


Restructuring





91

426

Total operating expenses

75,240

58,452

208,060

173,629

Income from operations

120,455

10,971

257,611

35,461

Other income (expense):






Interest income

564

1,374

1,801

6,888

Interest expense

(41)

(446)

(146)

(1,690)

Income before income taxes

120,978

11,899

259,266

40,659

Income tax expense

7,212

690

25,722

3,985

Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax



58

94

158

Net income

$

113,766

$

11,151

$

233,450

$

36,516








Net income per share:






Basic

$

1.83

$

0.18

$

3.76

$

0.58

Diluted

$

1.79

$

0.18

$

3.68

$

0.57








Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.14

$

0.12

$

0.42

$

0.36








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

62,023

62,313

62,023

63,200

Diluted

63,485

62,833

63,364

63,755


Three months ended

Nine months ended

Supplemental financial data:

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Depreciation and amortization

$

4,805

$

5,069

$

14,552

$

14,597

Capital expenditures

7,956

3,451

16,763

8,550

Equity-based compensation expense:






Cost of sales

211

182

626

597

Selling, general and administrative

3,008

2,676

8,111

8,106

Research and development

921

867

2,767

2,353

Total equity-based compensation expense

$

4,140

$

3,725

$

11,504

$

11,056










As of









July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Backlog of orders 1







$

852,705

$

128,882

Number of employees







3,583

2,756


1.

Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


As of

July 3, 2021

October 3, 2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

$

387,999

$

188,127

Short-term investments

247,000

342,000

Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $865
and $968, respectively

369,346

198,640

Inventories, net

153,325

111,809

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,923

19,620

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,179,593

860,196




Property, plant and equipment, net

66,232

59,147

Operating right-of-use assets

19,940

22,688

Goodwill

73,683

56,695

Intangible assets, net

45,031

37,972

Deferred tax assets

16,640

8,147

Equity investments

6,391

7,535

Other assets

2,351

2,186

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,409,861

$

1,054,566




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES


Accounts payable

144,269

57,688

Operating lease liabilities

6,231

5,903

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

134,789

76,762

Income taxes payable

22,971

17,540

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

308,260

157,893




Deferred income taxes

32,949

33,005

Income taxes payable

66,859

74,957

Operating lease liabilities

15,227

18,325

Other liabilities

13,224

12,392

TOTAL LIABILITIES

436,519

296,572




SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock, no par value

546,175

539,213

Treasury stock, at cost

(396,688)

(394,817)

Retained earnings

823,515

616,119

Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)

340

(2,521)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

973,342

$

757,994




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,409,861

$

1,054,566

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

90,936

$

23,598

$

176,656

$

62,681

Net cash provided by investing activities

52,222

50,842

54,221

25,863

Net cash used in financing activities

(12,865)

(144,876)

(31,982)

(130,618)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents

373

(96)

977

(335)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

130,666

(70,532)

199,872

(42,409)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

257,333

392,307

188,127

364,184

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

387,999

$

321,775

$

387,999

$

321,775








Short-term investments

247,000

194,000

247,000

194,000

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments

$

634,999

$

515,775

$

634,999

$

515,775

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP

to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended


July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

April 3, 2021

Net revenue

$

424,318

$

150,450

$

340,163

U.S. GAAP income from operations

120,455

10,971

83,114

U.S. GAAP operating margin

28.4

%

7.3

%

24.4

%







Pre-tax non-GAAP items:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through
business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,340

1,814

1,355

Equity-based compensation (a)

4,140

3,725

3,963

Acquisition-related costs  





1,379

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

125,935

$

16,510

$

89,811

Non-GAAP operating margin

29.7

%

11.0

%

26.4

%


(a)

This non-GAAP measure is newly included for the three months ended January 2, 2021. Comparatives have been included.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended


July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

April 3, 2021

Net revenue

$

424,318

$

150,450

$

340,163

U.S. GAAP net income

113,766

11,151

71,320

U.S. GAAP net margin

26.8

%

7.4

%

21.0

%







Non-GAAP adjustments:





Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through
business combination- selling, general and administrative

1,340

1,814

1,355

Equity-based compensation

4,140

3,725

3,963

Acquisition-related costs





1,379

Income tax effects on non-GAAP items

(460)

(415)

1,429

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

5,020

$

5,124

$

8,126

Non-GAAP net income

$

118,786

$

16,275

$

79,446

Non-GAAP net margin

28.0

%

10.8

%

23.4

%







U.S. GAAP net income per share:





Basic

1.83

0.18

1.15

Diluted(a)

1.79

0.18

1.13







Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)





Basic

0.08

0.08

0.13

Diluted

0.08

0.08

0.13







Non-GAAP net income per share:





Basic

$

1.91

$

0.26

$

1.28

Diluted(c)

$

1.87

$

0.26

$

1.26


(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, equity-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related costs as well as income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

