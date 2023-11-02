Kulicke & Soffa Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call for 8AM EST, November 16th, 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2023 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 8:00am EST.

The Company will issue its fourth fiscal quarter 2023 financial results the evening of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through November 23 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734623. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

