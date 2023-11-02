Kulicke & Soffa Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call for 8AM EST, November 16th, 2023

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced a conference call is scheduled to discuss the Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2023 financial results, and its business outlook, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 8:00am EST. 

The Company will issue its fourth fiscal quarter 2023 financial results the evening of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through November 23 by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13734623. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Contacts
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Investor Relations
P: +1-215-784-7500
[email protected]

