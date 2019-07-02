KultureCity Partners with Hoover Met Complex for Gala Event Raising Nearly $500,000 for Autism

The event was an immense success and far exceeded the expectations of the KultureCity and Hoover Met Complex teams. More than 700 guests attended the event and $180,000 was raised in the live auction for a grand total of $480,000 in sponsorship and event donations from this event alone. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit KultureCity's mission to help continue to generate awareness, acceptance, and inclusion, as well as creation of safe spaces for children and young adults on the autism spectrum.

KultureCity Co-founder Julian Maha M.D., said "KultureCity had the significant privilege of hosting our national gala in the great city of Hoover this year. We want to thank the mayor, city council, and the Finley Center for welcoming us with open arms and continually pushing the boundaries of acceptance and inclusion for all people regardless of their disabilities."

The event was held in Hoover Met Complex's Finley Center, a 74,000 square foot hardwood basketball and volleyball court space. Although the Finley Center is usually hosting sports events, the Kulture Ball is an example of an event the Finley Center is capable of hosting in their multi-use complex. "This is an exceptional example of how we partner for great causes in our facilities within SFM Network," said SFM CEO, Jason Clement. "Our venues are more than sports; can host concerts, black tie events, and banquets, and we continuously set the standard in our industry in tying sports with philanthropy and entertainment."

About Hoover Metropolitan Complex

Hoover Metropolitan Complex is a world class, multi-sport and event facility located in Hoover, AL just 10 miles south of Birmingham. The state-of-the-art Finley Center includes more than 83,000 square feet of uninterrupted multi-purpose space and Hoover RV Park features 170 pull-through spaces with utility hookups. The outdoor complex features five NCAA regulation-size baseball/softball fields, five multi-purpose fields suitable for NCAA regulation soccer, football, and lacrosse, 16 hard tennis courts, a playground, and splash pad.

