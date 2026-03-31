KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. DEBUTS FORMULA DRIFT 2026 DRIVER ROSTER AND ANNOUNCES THREE-YEAR SPONSORSHIP EXTENSION

Kumho Tire to Continue as an Official Tire of Formula DRIFT through 2029

Jeff Jones, Andy Hateley, Rome Charpentier, Jack Shanahan, Ryan Litteral and Cody Buchanan will Represent "Team KUMHO" for the 2026 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, announced today a three-year sponsorship extension with Formula DRIFT. Additionally, world-renowned drivers Jeff Jones, Andy Hateley, Rome Charpentier, Jack Shanahan, Ryan Litteral and Cody Buchanan will represent "Team KUMHO" in the 2026 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship. Supported drivers will run KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires, engineered for the demanding conditions of competitive driving environments.

Ryan Litteral, Rome Charpentier, Cody Buchanan, Jeff Jones, Jack Shanahan, and Andy Hateley will Represent “Team KUMHO” for the 2026 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship

"As one of the most popular motorsports in the United States for millennial and Gen Z generations, Formula DRIFT offers an unparalleled platform to showcase the ultra-high performance capabilities of KUMHO tires and we are thrilled to be an Official Tire sponsor through 2029," said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing. "We are also incredibly proud to partner with an elite lineup of Formula DRIFT PRO drivers in 2026, equipping them with cutting-edge tires as they push the limits of skill and precision on the track."

Team KUMHO 2026 Formula Drift PRO Driver Roster:

Jeff Jones - In his third season with KUMHO and 18th season in the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, Jones and his team are more determined than ever to dominate the podium and continue his legacy in the sport. As a seasoned professional driver and pioneer of drifting, Jones is dedicated to giving back to the community by mentoring and developing future stars of the sport.

Andy Hateley - Known for his public persona as the "Drift Wizard", Hateley has been drifting for over two decades and is a respected builder as well as driver. 2026 marks Hateley's third season in Formula DRIFT PRO, and third season with KUMHO.

Rome Charpentier - A Southern California native, Rome Charpentier grew up watching Days of Thunder, going to the Grand Prix of Long Beach and dreaming of becoming a race car driver. In 2016, at the age of 30, he decided to chase his dreams and bought his first drift car. Charpentier participates in pro and grassroots drifting events across the world, achieving multiple podium finishes. 2026 marks his second year with KUMHO.

Jack Shanahan - After securing Formula DRIFT PRO 2025 Rookie of the Year while racing on KUMHO tires, Jack Shanahan returns to the 2026 season with his sights set on the championship podium. Starting his racing journey at the age of 10 in Ireland, Shanahan has competed extensively in hot rod racing, Irish tarmac rallying, and drifting, securing multiple international championship victories.

Ryan Litteral - With over a decade in Formula DRIFT competition, Litteral has built a reputation for aggressive driving and composure under pressure. Rooted in grassroots drifting, he brings a relentless, battle-tested approach to the grid. 2026 marks his first season with KUMHO as he looks to elevate his performance in the PRO Championship.

Cody Buchanan - 2025 Formula DRIFT PROSPEC Champion Cody Buchanan joins the KUMHO team, ready to take on his PRO rookie year. A North Dakota native, Buchanan was the first driver to earn a Formula Drift license from the area. Known for his consistency under pressure, he quickly became a fan favorite in the PROSPEC ranks. Now stepping into PRO competition, Buchanan is focused on building momentum, delivering strong results, and making an immediate impact on the championship chase.

"KUMHO has continued to engage with Formula DRIFT in a way that emphasizes a strong manufacturer-to-event relationship. Having partnered with teams in a thoughtful and strategic way, its effort drives a powerful narrative throughout the season. And the KUMHO tires appear both competitive and reliable, allowing the teams to push hard on the track against top products from their main rivals. This helps the athletes who are in an extreme situation, going sideways with smoke, walls and fellow competitors just inches away," said Ryan Sage, President of Formula DRIFT.

In its 23rd season, Formula DRIFT is the fastest-growing motorsport in the world, with more than 85% of fans between the ages of 18 to 44. The series has seen exponential growth in attendance and boasts more than 5.5 million followers on social media. Kumho Tire's strategic alignment with the dynamic and rapidly expanding motorsport connects the brand to a passionate fanbase and strengthens its position as a premium brand alternative.

2026 Formula DRIFT Schedule:

Round 1: Streets of Long Beach (April 10-11, Long Beach, Calif.)

Round 2: Road to the Championship (May 7-9, Atlanta, Georgia)

Round 3: Scorched (May 29-30, Orlando, Florida)

Round 4: Battle at the Springs (June 18-20, Stafford, Connecticut)

Round 5: Midwest Mayhem (July 30-August 1, Indianapolis, Indiana)

Round 6: Throwdown (August 21-22, Seattle, Washington)

Round 7: High Stakes (September 24-26, Las Vegas, Nevada)

Round 8: Shoreline Showdown (October 23-24, Long Beach, Calif.)

To learn more about Kumho Tire's involvement in motorsports and its premium tire offerings, visit www.kumhotireusa.com or follow along via social media @kumhotireUSA.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

About Formula DRIFT

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA