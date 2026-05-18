KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. ANNOUNCES ROAD VENTURE HT HIGHWAY-TERRAIN TIRE

Engineered with Innovative Technology, Road Venture HT is Purpose-Built for Light Truck and SUV Owners Seeking a Dependable Everyday Driving Tire

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, today announced the all-new Road Venture HT, an advanced all-season Highway-Terrain tire engineered for optimal performance across any road condition. Developed with innovative technology, the Road Venture HT is purpose-built for light truck and SUV owners seeking a dependable everyday driving tire. It offers enhanced wet and snow traction, extended tread-life mileage, and a smooth, quiet ride for ultimate driving confidence. In addition, the Road Venture HT is EV-compatible. Learn more about the new Kumho Tire Road Venture HT at https://kumhotireusa.com/tires/road-venture-ht.

The all-new KUMHO Road Venture HT all-season Highway-Terrain tire is engineered for optimal performance across any road condition.

"With significant enhancements in structure, design, and materials, the Road Venture HT delivers exceptional performance, durability, and comfort so light truck and SUV vehicle owners can drive with confidence year-round," said Shawn Denlein, Kumho Tire U.S.A. president of sales and marketing. "The HT is another example of KUMHO's commitment to performance without compromise, delivering premium-level products at a price point that offers outstanding value."

Advanced Engineering for All Conditions & Seasons

This next-generation all-season Highway-Terrain tire from KUMHO was developed to deliver peak performance, no matter the conditions or season. An optimized structural design and a new generation polymer compound with High Dispersible Micro (HDM) Silica contribute to superior wear resistance, providing a 10% improvement in tread life compared to its predecessor. 3D chamfers and integrated tie-bar noise reduction technology ensure a quiet and comfortable ride, while reinforced polyester body plies strengthen sidewall stiffness and improve cornering stability.

For wet driving confidence, the tire features a high-grip resin and four wide circumferential grooves for efficient water evacuation. Wider lateral shoulder grooves, multi-angle sipes, and independent tread blocks with enhanced biting edges work together to deliver superior traction and stability. Additionally, a zigzag tread design and waved 3D interlocking sipes deliver enhanced snow traction and earn it Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certification. At a time when most all-season tires on the market lack 3PMSF certification, the Road Venture HT sets a new benchmark - combining advanced engineering with true winter-rated capability to deliver a uniquely versatile, all-weather solution that outperforms conventional options.

Recognizing the growing market for electric vehicles, the Road Venture HT is also engineered to handle the unique demands of EVs - including higher weight and increased torque - delivering enhanced performance, efficiency, and flexibility across both electric and traditional gas-powered vehicles.

Third Party Competitive Testing

Kumho Tire conducted independent testing of Road Venture HT at a third-party facility and benchmarked performance against leading brands in the category. The evaluation measured critical criteria and showed that the Road Venture HT outperformed competitors in ride comfort and wet handling, in addition to delivering superior results in both dry and wet braking. These results underscore Kumho Tire's commitment to engineering excellence and real-world performance, reinforcing its position as a competitive force in the tire market.

Availability & Warranty

The all-new KUMHO Road Venture HT will be available to consumers in June in more than 40 sizes, ranging from 15-inch to 22-inch rim diameters. It is backed by an industry-leading 75,000-mile limited treadwear warranty for P-metric sizes and a 50,000-mile limited treadwear warranty for LT-metric sizes. A road hazard warranty and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee trial are also included, underscoring KUMHO's commitment to quality and value.

For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit www.kumhotireusa.com.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA