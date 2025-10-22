KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. DRIVER JACK SHANAHAN NAMED FORMULA DRIFT 2025 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Shanahan Claims First Round Win at Formula DRIFT Championship Final Round 8 and Secures 2025 Rookie of the Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A. , one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, proudly announces that KUMHO driver Jack Shanahan secured 2025 Rookie of the Year in the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship. Racing on KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires, Shanahan claimed his first victory at Formula DRIFT Round 8: Shoreline Showdown, in Long Beach, California, and placed an impressive sixth overall in his debut season with two podiums to his credit.

KUMHO driver Jack Shanahan claimed his first victory at Formula DRIFT Round 8: Shoreline Showdown, in Long Beach, California.

"Jack Shanahan had tremendous success in his rookie year of Formula DRIFT, highlighted by an exciting first-place podium finish at the new Long Beach street course," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "KUMHO had a great second season as an official tire of Formula DRIFT, and we look forward to expanding our presence even further in 2026."

Round 8 of the 2025 FD PRO Championship: Shoreline Showdown took place on a new course on the Streets of Long Beach. Designed to be highly technical with seven Outside Zones, the course fostered close competition. Jack Shanahan secured the Rookie of the Year title after winning his Top 16 heat against Adam LZ, but he continued skillful driving of his BMW 1 Series on KUMHO tires, beating Simen Olsen in the Top 8 and Ryan Tuerck in the Final 4. Sadly, a mechanical issue with Hiroya Minowa's Toyota prevented the Final Battle, and Shanahan concluded his rookie season with his first first-place podium finish.

"It's been a hell of a season fighting to get the first win. We've struggled with the car, but it was better than ever this past weekend," said Shanahan. "I can't thank Kumho Tire enough for supporting me throughout the year and taking a chance on this Formula DRIFT rookie from Ireland."

Shanahan's racing story began at the age of 10 in Ireland, honing his skills in hot rod racing. His natural affinity for rear-wheel-drive vehicles and the thrill of controlled slides led him to the world of drifting, guided by his close friend and mentor, James Deane. In his first competitive season, at just 13 years old, Shanahan made an immediate impact, capturing both the Rookie and Semi-Pro championship titles. He continued to excel in competitive drifting series, and after earning his professional license, went on to secure multiple international championship victories. 2025 marked his highly anticipated debut into Formula DRIFT, representing a significant step towards fulfilling his dream of becoming a world-class driver.

For additional information on KUMHO and Formula DRIFT, fans can follow along via social media @ kumhotireUSA . For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit www.kumhotire.com .

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotire.com . Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook Facebook.com/KumhoTire, Instagram instagram.com/kumhotireusa/ and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

About Formula Drift

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com .

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA