KUMHO TIRE WINS TWO MAIN AWARDS AT THE 2025 U.S. INTERNATIONAL DESIGN EXCELLENCE AWARDS (IDEA)

IDEA is recognized as one of the four major global design awards, alongside Germany's iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, as well as Japan's Good Design Award. KUMHO's two concept designs — "Volume" and "Origami" — were both honored in the Professional Concepts & Speculative Design category. These award-winning tires embody future mobility innovation, offering optimal solutions that can adapt to diverse terrains and environments to deliver a new driving experience.

"Volume" is a next-generation tire that dynamically adjusts its structure and functionality according to speed and road conditions. It provides a versatile, sustainable, and intelligent solution tailored to the evolving demands of mobility.

"Origami," on the other hand, is a foldable tire designed specifically for space exploration and settlement construction. Inspired by the principles of origami, it features an innovative structure that maximizes mobility efficiency in extraterrestrial environments.

The award-winning products were developed through KUMHO's "Technology Outsourcing" program, a collaborative initiative dedicated to researching and developing future mobility tires. As part of this project, Kumho Tire partnered with the industrial design studio BKID, achieving a distinctive and forward-thinking mobility design. BKID is widely recognized in the design industry for its multidisciplinary work spanning craft, high-tech, IT, and contemporary art.

"This recognition reinforces Kumho Tire's commitment to innovation and design and a testament to our future-oriented design capabilities and technological excellence," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "In addition, it further reinforces KUMHO's charge to deliver sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for the future."

Meanwhile, KUMHO continues to receive accolades at major domestic and international design awards, reaffirming the originality and quality of its products. Going forward, the company aims to further enhance its global premium brand value as a smart mobility partner for a sustainable future, driven by innovation and functionality in design.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

