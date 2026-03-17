KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. DRIVES NATIONWIDE EXPOSURE WITH HOME PLATE SIGNAGE AT MAJOR LEAGUE BALLPARKS

Program underscores KUMHO's commitment to build brand awareness and strengthening position as a premium brand alternative

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, today announced the continuation of its home plate signage advertising program across six major league ballparks for the 2026 baseball season. This marks the second consecutive year Kumho Tire has participated in the program that is designed to increase brand awareness among the public, customers, and dealers.

Enhancing Brand Visibility at Major League Ballparks

Reinforcing Kumho Tire's commitment to connecting with consumers in key markets, the brand will receive significant exposure through rotational digital signage positioned behind home plate. This prime placement guarantees visibility to both in-stadium spectators and television audiences nationwide, maximizing reach and impact.

"We are thrilled to continue our significant presence in America's favorite pastime, leveraging rotational stadium signage in six key markets with high growth potential," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "This initiative not only elevates Kumho Tire's visibility and strengthens our position as a premium brand alternative but also creates valuable opportunities for our dealer partners to capitalize on increased local recognition."

Strategic Market Selection

Kumho Tire will feature its brand at the following baseball stadiums throughout the 2026 season:

Angel's Stadium: Anaheim, Calif.

Busch Stadium: St. Louis, Miss.

Chase Field: Phoenix, Ariz.

Citizens Bank Park: Philadelphia, Penn.

Comerica Park: Detroit, Mich.

Great American Ball Park: Cincinnati, Ohio

The selection of these markets was a deliberate process, focusing on areas identified for high potential growth in brand awareness. Additionally, the chosen locations offer opportunities to leverage the program's benefits with KUMHO's dealer partners and provide extended brand exposure in strategically important regions. This targeted approach ensures that the investment in these high-profile venues directly supports the company's growth objectives and reinforces its connection with local communities.

For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit www.kumhotireusa.com.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA