KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. RAMPS UP OFF-ROAD EVENT PRESENCE IN 2026

KUMHO to participate in comprehensive schedule of off-road events to directly engage SUV and truck enthusiasts and highlight Road Venture tire lineup

ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A. , one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, is significantly expanding its engagement with SUV and truck consumers through full-scale participation in off-road events throughout 2026. Building on its presence in 2024 and 2025, the company aims to further raise brand awareness, highlight the performance of its dedicated off-road product line, Road Venture, and connect with a broader audience of enthusiasts.

Strategic Market Engagement

Since 2024, Kumho Tire has proactively identified new communication touchpoints within the growing SUV and truck consumer segments. The company's participation in these specialized events provides a direct channel to showcase its products and reinforce its position as a premium brand alternative, delivering high-quality products and performance that exceed expectations at a reasonable price.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our dedicated Road Venture product line directly to off-road enthusiasts at major events like Overland Expo and Jeep Beach in 2026," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "Building on our initial involvement since 2024, this year's expanded presence demonstrates our commitment to the segment, and marks a significant milestone in Kumho Tire's strategy to strengthen connections with SUV and truck consumers."

2026 Off-Road Event Schedule

Kumho Tire will be present at the following off-road events from March through October 2026:

Overland Expo® SoCal: March 14-15, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Jeep Beach: April 17-26, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Overland Expo® West: May 15-17, Flagstaff, Ariz.

Overland Expo® PNW: June 26-28, Redmond, Ore.

New Jersey Jeep Invasion: July 10-12, Wildwood, N.J.

New Jersey Bronco Invasion: July 17-19, Wildwood, N.J.

The Smoky Mountain Bronco ® Stampede ® : August 14-16, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Stampede : August 14-16, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The Smoky Mountain Invasion™: August 20-22, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Off-Road Expo: October 3-4, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Light Truck & SUV Tire Showcase

Kumho Tire will launch its 2026 event tour at Overland Expo SoCal on March 14, with its all-new 80-foot marketing truck and trailer joining the tour at subsequent stops. The rig will feature interactive experiences, swag giveaways, and showcase key tires from the KUMHO Road Venture line, including the Road Venture RT, Road Venture AT52 and Road Venture MT71. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of off-road conditions, the Road Venture lineup offers superior durability, performance and an industry-leading warranty. Kumho Tire ambassadors will be on-site to answer questions and help attendees identify the optimal Road Venture tire for their vehicle.

For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit www.kumhotireusa.com .

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com . Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook , Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA .

