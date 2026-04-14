KUMHO TIRE'S JACK SHANAHAN SECURES THIRD AT FORMULA DRIFT SEASON OPENER

Racing on KUMHO Ecsta V730 Tires, Shanahan Takes the Podium at Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Round One: The Streets of Long Beach

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, proudly announces that KUMHO driver Jack Shanahan placed third at Round One of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship. Racing on KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires in an E82 BMW built in just 16 days, Shanahan opened the season with a podium finish, pushing the limits of skill and precision in every battle.

Racing on KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires, Jack Shanahan placed third at Round One of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship

"We are absolutely thrilled with Jack Shanahan's impressive performance on the Streets of Long Beach, where he put our Ecsta V730 tires to the ultimate test at the highest level of competitive drifting," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "His podium finish is a powerful testament to the exceptional performance and unwavering reliability of KUMHO tires, and we are excited to have him as a returning driver for the 2026 season."

Following a second-place qualifying run, Shanahan advanced to the main competition, where he defeated Rudy Hansen in Top 32, Jeff Jones in Top 16, and Aurimas Bakchis in the Great 8. After experiencing engine problems, Shanahan gallantly chose to withdraw and not risk covering the track in oil during a Top Four run against Fredric Aasbo. This meant fans missed the chance to potentially witness the Shanahan brothers battle in the Final if he'd been able to defeat Aasbo.

"After building an all-new car for Formula DRIFT in just 16 days, we are incredibly grateful to have secured third place in round one, and KUMHO was a huge part of our success," said Shanahan. "I had every confidence in the KUMHO Ecsta V730 tires and they performed flawlessly - providing the grip and consistency we needed for every battle on a highly technical and challenging course."

In 2025, Jack Shanahan made his highly anticipated debut in the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, taking on the best drivers in the world supported by KUMHO tires. Delivering an exceptional rookie campaign, he finished sixth overall and claimed the Rookie of the Year title, immediately marking himself as a serious contender. For the 2026 season, Shanahan hopes to build on that momentum with his sights firmly set on podiums and championship success as he continues to establish himself among the elite of global drifting.

To learn more about Kumho Tire's involvement in motorsports and its premium tire offerings, visit www.kumhotireusa.com or follow along via social media @kumhotireUSA.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

About Formula DRIFT

Formula DRIFT is recognized as the leading international drifting championship. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the driver's skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Formula DRIFT provides a series for the best professional drifters from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of Formula DRIFT Champion. As the first official drifting series in North America, Formula DRIFT has taken competitive motorsports to the extreme, attracting drift fans and car enthusiasts from all walks of life, and established itself as the global leader for the sport. For a competition schedule, ticket information, special content and livestream, please visit formulad.com.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA