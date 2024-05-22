Kunes Auto & RV Group Celebrates World Class Technician, Invests in Technician and Staff Training with WATDA Sponsorship, AED Defibrillator Installations

DELAVAN, Wis., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, a Midwest automotive group with more than 45 auto and RV dealerships, announced today key investments to further its commitment to automotive service across its storefronts and beyond. Kunes Ford, alongside other Wisconsin Ford dealers, contributed $1 million toward the training of future automotive technicians through the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association (WATDA) Foundation. Meanwhile, a member of the automotive service team at Kunes Buick GMC of Stoughton reached the prestigious level of World Class GM Technician – all solidifying Kunes's role as a top provider of automotive service in the Midwest.

Kunes service technician Russ Kellom (center) receives recognition as a World Class Technician alongside Service Manager Nick Malady (left) and Regional GM and Regional Service Manager Chris Miranda (right).

Russ Kellom, a service technician at Kunes Buick GMC of Stoughton, reached the pinnacle of automotive excellence with his recent designation as a World Class GM Technician. To achieve this status, Kellom received extensive training in everything from engine repair to brakes to heating systems, then aced his final exam in Dallas, Texas.

"We're proud of Russ for achieving this gold medal of automotive service and are excited to offer his expertise to the Stoughton community," said Kunes. "His commitment to continue growing in an ever-changing field keeps Kunes ahead of the curve."

Kunes again demonstrated its investment in future technicians through the WATDA Foundation by teaming up with Ford dealers across Wisconsin for a $1 million donation towards technician training in the state. Kunes is very active in WATDA; CEO Gregg Kunes is a member of the WATDA board and many Kunes service technicians work directly with the foundation, offering training and mentorship.

The dealer group is also offering first aid training to employees after tragedy impacted one of their own. A Kunes technician, Christopher "Ty" Downing, suffered a fatal heart attack last fall while on the job. The dealer group has since installed AED defibrillators at all stores to honor Downing.

"While it's unclear whether the presence of defibrillators would have saved Ty's life, we want to equip our employees with the training and supplies they may need, should a similar situation arise," said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer at Kunes Auto Group. "We hope that Ty's family will see this as something positive that came from their terrible loss."

Kunes added that Downing's colleagues responded quickly and did all the right things, calling 911 and offering CPR.

For more information about Kunes Auto Group and to find your nearest dealership, visit ShopKunes.com.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 40 locations spanning across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as 10 such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit Kunes.com.

