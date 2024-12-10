Kunes Auto & RV Group Partners with Treehouse to Provide Seamless Home EV Charging Solutions

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, a Midwest automotive group, has announced a strategic partnership with Treehouse, a specialized EV home charging installation company, to provide comprehensive home charging solutions for elective vehicle customers across its dealership networks.

Through this partnership, Kunes customers purchasing electric vehicles will have direct access to Treehouse's streamlined installation process for Level 2 home charging systems. This collaboration aims to make the transition to EV ownership a fluid process by offering fast, cost-effective and hassle-free home charging setup.

"Partnering with Treehouse allows us to deliver a hassle-free EV ownership experience for our customers," said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer at Kunes Auto Group. "Their seamless home charging solutions remove barriers and make transitioning to electric vehicles more accessible and smoother than ever for our customers across the Midwest."

The program offers several key benefits to Kunes' EV customers:

Fast charging capabilities: Level 2 charging that's 8x faster than standard home charging

Cost savings: Up to $90 monthly savings compared to public charging

Simplified process: Instant, guaranteed quotes and comprehensive installation

Professional install: Vetted, licensed electricians handling all aspects including permitting

Customers can access Treehouse's services through treehouse.pro/kunes, where they receive an instant, guaranteed quote for a home charger installation. Treehouse manages the entire process, from initial assessment through final installation, ensuring compliance with local regulations and electrical codes.

For more information about Kunes Auto Group and your nearest dealership, visit ShopKunes.com.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 40 locations spanning across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as 10 such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit Kunes.com.

