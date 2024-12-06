Kunes Auto & RV Group Expands RV Presence with Acquisition of Historic Wisconsin RV World

Two Family-Owned Dealerships Unite in Landmark Wisconsin RV Merger

DELAVAN, Wis., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group today announced the acquisition of Wisconsin RV World in DeForest, Wisconsin. The purchase of the state's oldest towable dealer, which has been family-owned and operated since 1945, marks another significant expansion for Kunes in the RV sector. The transaction is set to close on December 1, 2024.

Following the acquisition, Kunes will merge its existing Kunes RV of Madison operations with the DeForest location and will operate under the name Kunes Wisconsin RV World. This strategic consolidation strengthens Kunes' presence in the greater Madison market while preserving the legacy of Wisconsin RV World's 80-year history.

"We are honored to continue the legacy that Wisconsin RV World has built over eight decades of family ownership," said Ron Baker, COO of the RV Division at Kunes Auto & RV Group. "Their commitment to customer service and family values perfectly aligns with our own mission and the initiatives we've launched to enhance the RV ownership experience."

In keeping with Kunes' commitment to maintaining strong community ties, all current Wisconsin RV World employees will be retained, ensuring continuity of service for existing customers while integrating Kunes' innovative customer-centric programs.

"Bringing Wisconsin RV World into the Kunes family represents more than just a business acquisition," said Baker. "It's about preserving and building upon a legacy of excellence in the RV industry while introducing our advanced service programs and customer-first approach to more RV enthusiasts in Wisconsin."

The DeForest location will implement Kunes' comprehensive RV programs, including the recently launched Camp Critical Program, which features "No Drop" Express RV Service, proactive warranty repairs, and innovative QR code systems for RV operation guidance.

For more information about Kunes RV Group and to find your nearest dealership, visit KunesRV.com.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 40 locations spanning across the Midwest, and Kunes RV Group is the #1 selling RV Group in Wisconsin, generating 24% of all RV sales in the state. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as 10 such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit Kunes.com.

Media Contact

Ryann Checchi - Interdependence Public Relations

708-420-4776

[email protected]

SOURCE Kunes Auto & RV Group