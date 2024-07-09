Kunes Auto & RV Group Launches Delavan Holdings, Taps Key New Hire as Human Resources Lead

Chief Human Resources Officer Dan Haave to Head Human Resources for Delavan Holdings

DELAVAN, Wis., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, a Midwest automotive group with more than 45 auto and RV dealerships, announced today the launch of Delavan Holdings, an umbrella company to oversee all its business entities, which include an auto financing company, an e-commerce fulfillment company, a lakeside resort and a youth retreat center. Dan Haave joined the team as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Delavan Holdings, where he will oversee all human resources aspects of the organization including talent acquisition, talent management, development and learning, employee relations, compensation and benefits.

"In the Midwest, the Kunes name is synonymous with generosity," said Haave. "I'm delighted to become part of an organization with such a clear commitment to giving back."

Before joining Delavan Holdings, Haave held various leadership roles at Milwaukee-based Fortune 150 company, Kohls spanning 25 years. Most recently, he was the vice president of Human Resources supporting more than 6,000 associates across the country.

"Dan brings a wealth of experience to this new role," said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer at Kunes Auto Group. "We're fortunate to have his knowledge and guidance for Delavan Holdings, through which he will steer our family of businesses forward."

In addition to Kunes Auto & RV Group, Delavan Holdings' subsidiaries include Lake Lawn Resort, Ignition Dealer Services , Geneva10 Fulfillment and Camp Timber-lee. Find more information about each of Delavan Holdings' subsidiaries below or visit their websites.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 40 locations spanning across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as 10 such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit Kunes.com.

About Ignition Dealer Services

Ignition Dealer Services has a highly skilled team of lending agents with automotive retail experience. Ignition Dealer Services offers a fully customizable suite of services and builds programs that can be tailored to meet specific business needs and wants.

Ignition Dealer Services prioritizes delivering exceptional service to its Dealer Partners and their customers, offering top-notch training and service to strengthen dealerships' F&I departments.

About Lake Lawn Resort

Lake Lawn Resort occupies two miles of Delavan Lake's shoreline, and is the ultimate year-round destination for leisure travel, meetings, retreats, weddings, and events. Part of the Lake Geneva region, just 90 minutes from Chicago, and a short trip from Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford, Lake Lawn Resort is set on over 250-acres of natural lakeside beauty. Property features include Majestic Oaks Golf Course, an 18-hole lakeside golf course, on-site restaurants such as 1878 on the lake, 261-slip full-service marina, a 76' tour boat, The Lake Lawn Queen, boat and water sports rentals, three pools, a retail outlet, fitness center, Calladora Spa, and 32,000 square feet of adaptable and flexible meeting and event space in 22 meeting rooms with outdoor space, along with 271 spacious, well-appointed guest rooms. Lake Lawn Resort has the only privately owned public-use airport in the Lake Geneva/Delavan area. Pilots can fly into C59 landing on our 4423x80 runway and utilize our resort. Guests can visit www.lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more information.

About Camp Timber-lee

Since 1972, Timber-lee has operated a year-round Christian camp, conference and retreat center. Timber-lee is located near the southern part of Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine State Forest. The site encompasses over 600 acres of wooded, rolling scenic land and contains 65 existing buildings. The camp is well known for hosting the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation's annual burn camp, which helps youth burn victims make connections. After risking closure due to funding, Gregg Kunes purchased Camp Timber-lee in 2023 from Trinity International University.

Geneva10 (G10) Fulfillment

A premier distribution and logistics provider, G10 has warehouses across the United States to streamline the e-commerce experience. Over 36 million cubic feet of space and our turnkey integration with 14 major retailers and logistics providers streamlines operations and enhances our clients' supply chain capabilities. Visit geneva10.com to learn more.

