Kunes Auto & RV Group Launches Milwaukee-Area Initiative to Donate Up to $100,000 to United Way for Transportation Access

Three Milwaukee-Area Stores Team Up to Raise Money for Access to Reliable Transportation and Driver's Licenses

DELAVAN, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, one of the Midwest's fastest-growing automotive and recreational vehicle dealership groups, today announced a major community initiative across three Milwaukee-area locations. Running from March 1 through March 30, the company will donate up to $100,000 to United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County's Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement program, contributing $100 for every vehicle sold during the month.

Through this partnership, Kunes will become United Way's Transportation Champion, addressing two critical challenges facing Milwaukee residents: lack of access to reliable transportation and the absence of a driver's license. The program provides transportation to employment opportunities and essential services to help overcome these barriers to economic mobility.

Kunes Buick GMC of Oak Creek, Kunes Buick GMC of Greenfield and Kunes Hope Chevrolet are participating in the campaign. The company is working toward selling 1,000 vehicles during March, with plans to complete the full donation commitment beyond the month if needed.

"Transportation is fundamental to economic opportunity and something we have the power to address," said Brian Bohm, Kunes' Milwaukee Area Regional Director. "When someone cannot get to work or pursue better opportunities, it impacts their entire family and community. We want to help remove real barriers that keep people from advancing."

Kunes chose to partner with United Way's Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement program because it directly addresses challenges the company sees in the Milwaukee community every day. The program's transportation focus aligns with Kunes' long-standing commitment to helping customers overcome financial barriers to reliable transportation.

Kunes has been operating in southern Wisconsin since 1996. The company acquired its Oak Creek location from All-Star Buick GMC in June 2023, its Greenfield location from John Paul's Buick GMC in August 2023 and Kunes Hope Chevrolet from Griffin Chevrolet in May 2025.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown to over 40 locations across the Midwest. The family-owned company operates with a mission centered on faith, family, and giving back, donating 10% of its annual net profits to local charities. Kunes has received numerous accolades, including multiple "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, recognizing its commitment to employees, customers, and community engagement.

Media Contact

Danny Ziolkowski

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

414-380-8602

SOURCE Kunes Auto & RV Group