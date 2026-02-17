Kunes Auto & RV Group Announces Leadership Transition, Reaffirms Growth and Operational Strength

DELAVAN, Wis., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, one of the Midwest's fastest-growing automotive and recreational vehicle dealership groups, today announced that Scott Kunes will be stepping away from his day-to-day role as COO with the company to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities and personal aspirations.

Scott has been instrumental in helping guide the organization through a transformative period of expansion and operational growth. Since 2019, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown from 16 locations to one of the fastest-growing dealership groups in the region, with Scott playing a key role in that journey.

"Scott has helped lead this company through an extraordinary period of growth," said Gregg Kunes, CEO & Owner of Kunes Auto & RV Group. "When we finished 2019 with 16 locations, we could not have imagined how quickly we would expand, and Scott has been a major part of building what we are today. More importantly, he is family first, always. We wholeheartedly support him in this next chapter and are excited to see what he accomplishes next. He will always be part of the Kunes story."

The company emphasized that the leadership transition comes during a position of strength and continued expansion. Kunes is well-capitalized and continuing to grow, having already added three new stores this year, with plans to continue expanding. The company is also implementing organizational enhancements designed to support long-term scalability, operational excellence and continued success at the store level.

As part of this transition, Tom Fohr has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. A 20-year veteran of the organization, Fohr has served in multiple leadership roles across sales, finance, general management and regional operations. He will help guide the company through its next phase of growth strengthening operational focus and empower store-level leadership teams, ensuring continued alignment around the company's core values: its culture, its people, its customers and its communities.

"Our future is strong, and our team is strong," Gregg Kunes added. "This transition is about building the structure that allows us to keep growing while staying true to who we are. We believe deeply in this team, and the best days of Kunes Auto & RV Group are still ahead."

Kunes Auto & RV Group remains committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, investing in its employees and expanding its footprint across the Midwest.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown to over 40 locations across the Midwest. The family-owned company operates with a mission centered on faith, family, and giving back, donating 10% of its annual net profits to local charities. Kunes has received numerous accolades, including multiple "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, recognizing its commitment to employees, customers, and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.kunes.com.

Media Contact:

Brittney Houser

Interdependence Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (561) 602-8295

SOURCE Kunes Auto & RV Group