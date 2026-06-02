Kunes Auto & RV Group Mobilizes 54 Dealerships to Pack 250,000 Meals in Annual Trade in Hunger Campaign

Midwest auto dealer network packs 250,000 meals to combat summer food insecurity crisis affecting families across the region

DELAVAN, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group is launching its fifth annual Trade in Hunger campaign, mobilizing employees across 54 dealership locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota to pack 250,000 meals for families facing food insecurity.

Running June 8-17, the initiative brings Kunes' dealerships together in friendly competition to pack around 5,500 meals each in an effort to address the growing hunger crisis across the region. Kunes is partnering with PackHope, a division of Umoja, to facilitate logistics and delivery of meal kits to food banks across the four states.

Food insecurity is accelerating across the Midwest as economic pressures strain families already living paycheck to paycheck. The crisis intensifies as school ends, and families face greater need during summer months when children no longer have access to free and reduced lunch programs.

All 250,000 meals will be delivered directly to local food pantries and regional food bank networks, ensuring support reaches families in the communities Kunes serves. Each meal kit will contain items like peanut butter, pasta, sauce, canned vegetables, canned tuna, applesauce, oatmeal and boxed mac and cheese.

"Our team understands that growth means nothing if we're not strengthening the communities we call home, especially when families are struggling with food insecurity." said Jennifer Myers, Chief Marketing Officer of Delavan Holdings. "Trade in Hunger is one of the meaningful ways we live out that commitment, and it's very powerful watching our entire organization come together around a shared mission."

Each dealership will designate a "Driver" to coordinate the event while the rest of the team forms the "Pit Crew" to build kits in an assembly-line format. The dealership with the fastest per-kit build time will be crowned the 2026 champion, adding some competitive spirit to the philanthropic effort.

Trade in Hunger represents one of the most visible expressions of Kunes Auto & RV Group's founding mission of Faith, Family and Giving Back. Since 1996, the company has donated 10% of its annual profits to community organizations through the Kunes Family Foundation. The program demonstrates how a company-wide commitment to giving back can create meaningful, measurable impact in the communities where employees live and work.

For more information about Trade in Hunger and to learn how communities can support the initiative, visit https://shopkunes.com/trade-in-hunger.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown to 40+ locations across the Midwest. The family-owned company operates with a mission centered on faith, family, and giving back, donating 10% of its annual net profits to local charities. Kunes has received numerous accolades, including multiple "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, recognizing its commitment to employees, customers, and community engagement.

Media Contact:

Danny Ziolkowski

414-380-8602

[email protected]

SOURCE Kunes Auto & RV Group