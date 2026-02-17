Kung Fu Tea and ADVANCED® Launch HYDRATION+ Immunity* for Lunar New Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's premier bubble tea brand, has announced a strategic partnership with supplement leader ADVANCED® to launch HYDRATION+ Immunity*. Debuting during the Lunar New Year, this functional* beverage line blends iconic tea flavors with professional-grade wellness support*.

The collection reimagines three fan-favorite Kung Fu Tea profiles - Peach Oolong, Sunshine Pineapple Tea, and Passionfruit Green Tea - as caffeine-free, zero-sugar hydration mixes. Each serving is powered by ADVANCED®'s new Immune Support Matrix*, delivering:

Kung Fu Tea and ADVANCED® HYDRATION+ Immunity* products

100% Daily Value of Vitamin D

278% Daily Value of Vitamin C

Zinc for daily defense*

Only 10 calories per serving

"We wanted to create an all-day companion that allows our fans to support their wellness* while enjoying the authentic flavors they love," said Steve Luw, COO of Kung Fu Tea. "Launching during the Lunar New Year, a season dedicated to health and prosperity, is the perfect tribute to our heritage."

Innovation Meets Authentic Flavor

This line is designed for on-the-go lifestyle, and is available in 30-serving jars and portable stick packs exclusively via ADVANCED.gg and Amazon.

"Partnering with an iconic brand like Kung Fu Tea allows us to bridge the gap between lifestyle, culture, and functional nutrition," added Richard Ng, Director of Brand Partnerships at ADVANCED®. "This is only the first in a series of innovations we have planned."

Nationwide Sampling Event

To celebrate the launch, Kung Fu Tea will host a sampling event at participating locations across the U.S. For a limited time, customers who purchase any handcrafted beverage at select stores will receive two complimentary HYDRATION+ Immunity* stick packs (while supplies last).

About Kung Fu Tea

Founded in 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America's largest bubble tea brand with over 350 locations. They are defined by the "Kung Fu" spirit—maintaining rigorous discipline and quality in every cup.

About ADVANCED®

ADVANCED® is a premium supplement brand focused on transparent, effective formulas for gamers and achievers, specializing in Focus*, Energy*, and Hydration*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea