KUNG FU TEA AND NINTENDO SWITCH HIT CENTER STAGE TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF PRINCESS PEACH: SHOWTIME! THIS MARCH!

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, announces a Spring partnership with Nintendo of America to celebrate the release of the Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo Switch game. In celebration of this highly anticipated debut, Kung Fu Tea will introduce five specially crafted themed drinks inspired by the game, elegantly presented in Princess Peach themed packaging.

Kung Fu Tea x Princess Peach: Showtime! Announcement

On March 22nd, customers nationwide will find a series of refreshing new limited-time only drinks at their favorite local Kung Fu Tea locations until May 21, 2024! As part of this exclusive collaboration, customers purchasing any of the themed drinks will receive a complimentary Princess Peach themed straw cap, while supplies last, to ensure their drinks are fit for royalty.

The Leading Lady - This sweet and creamy peach slush is a delicious take on the classic peaches and cream

Peach Premiere Green Tea - A classic peach green tea that will have you ready to walk the red carpet in no time!

Spotlight Sipper - A Peach Oolong Tea made with bold flavor made for the limelight.

Peach's Showstopping Milk Tea - Our Peach Milk Tea has undergone the royal treatment and is ready for the spotlight!

Peach Green Tea Can - A new addition to our Green Tea Cans, this Peach Green Tea Can is perfect for every on-the-go princess!

In Princess Peach: Showtime!, Princess Peach is about to enjoy a performance at the Sparkle Theater when Grape and the Sour Bunch bust on the scene to flip the script! Now, Peach must team up with the theater's guardian, Stella, take the stage of each play, transform and use showstopping abilities like Ninja Peach and Figure Skater Peach to save the theater!

To amplify the excitement, this partnership program will feature engaging social media sweepstakes - granting lucky participants the chance to win Nintendo Switch Prize Packs that include the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, a game download for Princess Peach: Showtime! and a year's worth of Boba Credit through the Kung Fu Tea App!

Stay tuned for more information and updates on this exciting collaboration between Kung Fu Tea and Nintendo Switch, promising an unparalleled blend of gaming magic and delightful boba for all!

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

