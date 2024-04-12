KUNG FU TEA CELEBRATES NATIONAL BUBBLE TEA DAY

Founders of National Bubble Tea Day - Kung Fu Tea gets ready to celebrate their 14th Birthday and the growing international holiday celebrated around the world.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Queens on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea, America's favorite bubble tea, has continuously elevated the world of made-to-order bubble tea with their 'Fresh - Innovative - Fearless' approach. 14 Years later and with over 400 locations around the US, Kung Fu Tea is excited to honor the growing community of 'boba lovers' and celebrate the tasty beverage that everyone is falling in love with.

As the Founders of National Bubble Tea Day, Kung Fu Tea has always been excited to see the holiday expand, with other domestic and international bubble tea companies coming together to embrace the holiday and share their passion for all things Boba on Kung Fu Tea's Birthday.

"We strive to make bubble tea accessible for everyone. Whether you are looking for the iconic milk tea, a refreshing slush, or a fruity punch - Kung Fu Tea has something for everyone. There are plenty of ways to enjoy your favorites or mix it up and explore our menu with a wide variety of delicious toppings and fresh tea bases. We're so excited to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day with Boba lovers on our birthday every single year," says Kung Fu Tea Marketing Manager, Matthew Poveromo.

To expand the celebration, this April, Kung Fu Tea is launching a series of promotions surrounding their 14th Anniversary and National Bubble Tea Day!

4/15-4/30: Get a free Boba Bag featuring graphics from Nintendo's Princess Peach : Showtime! game with the purchase of 2 drinks from Princess Peach's Tea Party !

: Showtime! game with the purchase of 2 drinks from ! 4/27-4/27: Get double app points with every purchase on the Kung Fu Tea App

4/29: Get a Free Medium Kiwi Punch with any drink purchase

4/30: Get a $6 app credit when you make any purchase with the Kung Fu Tea App. Credit to be redeemed the following week with every purchase!

Fans can hear the latest on all things boba by following Kung Fu Tea on TikTok and Instagram .

About Kung Fu Tea

Founded in Queens, NY in 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America's #1 Bubble Tea Company with over 400 locations across the U.S. and Canada. At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients. To learn more, please visit www.kungfutea.com or follow Kung Fu Tea's official social channels: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

