KUNG FU TEA JOINS ATLUS FOR THE UPCOMING LAUNCH OF METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO™ WITH FOUR EPIC NEW DRINKS

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea is teaming up with ATLUS to celebrate the upcoming launch of their newest game Metaphor: ReFantazio! From the creators behind Persona 3, 4, and 5, ATLUS' new game places players on an epic journey as you and your team seek to break the curse that has been placed on the crown of The United Kingdom of Euchronia.

From September 23rd, 2024 to October 14th, 2024, Kung Fu Tea will delight customers with an in-store program featuring four drinks inspired by the main characters and companions from Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Gallica's Taro Slush : Embark on a new adventure with Gallica in Metaphor: ReFantazio ! Just like our spirited fairy companion, this Taro Slush is sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass.

Embark on a new adventure with Gallica in ! Just like our spirited fairy companion, this Taro Slush is sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass. Strohl's Mango Milk Tea: Strohl's noble sense of justice in Metaphor: ReFantazio is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea, complemented by the subtle tartness of Mango Milk Tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character.

Strohl's noble sense of justice in is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea, complemented by the subtle tartness of Mango Milk Tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character. Heismay's Almond Milk Tea : Experience the richness of Heismay's story in Metaphor: ReFantazio with the smooth, balanced flavors of earl grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit.

Experience the richness of Heismay's story in with the smooth, balanced flavors of earl grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit. Hulkenberg Strawberry Lemon Green Tea: Hulkenberg's relentless drive in Metaphor: ReFantazio is captured in this invigorating lemonade. With the sweetness of strawberries and the eccentric touch of jasmine green tea, this blend is as bold and refreshing as her spirit.

Please visit our website to see the entire drink line-up and to learn more about Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Kung Fu Tea will also host a sweepstakes on Instagram offering a chance for fans to win a Year of Boba at Kung Fu Tea and one of three coveted Collector's Edition of Metaphor: ReFantazio (PlayStation 5) and other fun prizes.

Every customer who purchases one of the specially crafted KFT x Metaphor: ReFantazio drinks will receive an exclusive themed sticker with their purchase (while supplies last). Fans of the series will have the chance to collect all six sticker designs to celebrate the latest release!

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch on October 11, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. Physical and digital pre-orders are available now. For more information and for links to pre-order, visit metaphor.atlus.com .

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS and the ATLUS logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA, the SEGA logo and Metaphor: ReFantazio are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

