KUNG FU TEA PARTNERS WITH DREAMWORKS ANIMATION FOR KUNG FU PANDA 4, IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE MARCH 8

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea announces an exciting partnership with DreamWorks Animation for Kung Fu Panda 4, the new chapter in the beloved action-comedy franchise, in theaters nationwide March 8. This collaboration promises to bring flavor fusion and Kung Fu Fun to fans everywhere.

From March 1 to March 15, Kung Fu Tea will delight customers with an in-store program featuring four exclusive drinks inspired by the new film, including:

The Dragon Warrior - This fruity slush combines a kick of spice for a bold flavor fit for the Dragon Warrior.

Po's Skadoosh Slush - This vanilla slush blended with Oreo crumble is so tasty it'll have you saying Skadoosh in no time!

Zhen's Taro Treasure - Celebrate Po's newest companion with this Taro Milk Tea topped with Pudding for that extra hint of adventure.

Chameleon's Sesame Matcha - Our Sesame Matcha has stolen Chameleon's look. Despite being the villain, this drink is as good as it gets!

Throughout the partnership, every customer who purchases one of the specially crafted KFT x Kung Fu Panda 4 drinks will receive an exclusive KFT x Kung Fu Panda 4 Sticker with their purchase. Customers will have a chance to collect all 3 designs to celebrate the program.

Kung Fu Tea will also host a sweepstakes on Instagram offering a chance to win a Year of Boba at Kung Fu Tea and a coveted Kung Fu Panda 4 Prize Pack (including 2 tickets to see Kung Fu Panda 4 in theaters, a backpack, and more)!

Don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the exclusive KFT x Kung Fu Panda 4 drinks and collect your limited-edition sticker at any participating Kung Fu Tea location from March 1 to March 15.

About DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4

After three death-defying adventures, kung fu master Po (Jack Black) is called upon by destiny to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. But first, he'll have to find and train a new Dragon Warrior. Even worse, a shapeshifting sorceress, Chameleon (Viola Davis), has her eyes on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would allow her to re-summon the criminals that Po has vanquished. Luckily, Po gets some help from quick-witted fox Zhen (Awkwafina). Together, they'll discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

