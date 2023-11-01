KUNG FU TEA PARTNERS WITH UNIVERSUS COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME THIS NOVEMBER

America's largest bubble tea company is partnering with UVS Games to celebrate the release of the new My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn!

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Kung Fu Tea is partnering with UVS Games to celebrate the release of My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn for the UniVersus Collectible Card Game! For My Hero Academia fans - this new booster set features Pro Heroes Hawks, Best Jeanist, Ryukyu and returning appearances from Endeavor, Mt. Lady, and more.

Beginning with a social media sweepstakes on 11/13, 25 lucky winners will receive various UniVersus products - My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn Clash Decks and Booster Boxes, along with $100 in Boba Credit to refuel after a fun day playing UniVersus CCG. For official rules on how to enter, check out Kung Fu Tea's Instagram soon!

In addition to the social media sweepstakes, UniVersus CCG will also be included in Kung Fu Tea's Black Friday Special. From November 24th to November 27th, get 50% off your Merch order at https://www.kungfutea.com/merchandise and receive two My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn Booster Packs with your order while supplies last.

About Kung Fu Tea
Founded in Queens, NY in 2010, Kung Fu Tea is now America's #1 Bubble Tea Company with over 400 locations across the U.S and Canada. At Kung Fu Tea, each beverage is freshly handcrafted with authentic, high-quality ingredients. The brand's founders, baristas, and customers are Kung Fu Masters - passionate, dedicated, and fearless in changing the face of the beverage industry. To learn more, please visit www.kungfutea.com or follow Kung Fu Tea's official social channels: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

About UVS GAMES
UVS Games is the intersection of IP-driven fandom and social tabletop gaming. UVS Games' mission is to unite people, help them share their fandom, and answer the question: Who would win? Our flagship property is the UniVersus Collectible Card Game (CCG), a character-driven, multi-IP fighting card game. It's the only CCG that allows you to play as your favorite character from your most-loved franchises. UniVersus, known initially as Universal Fighting System, was released in 2006. We can't wait to meet you at your neighborhood local game store! https://uvsgames.com/ 

