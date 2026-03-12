Kura Sushi USA and JUJUTSU KAISEN Reunite to Ignite Thrills with Bikkura Pon Dining Experience

Step into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen as Yuji Itadori and the team return to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar restaurants for an epic alliance with new capsule prizes, limited-time menu, and more beginning March 16

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new Domain Expansion! Kura Sushi USA, Inc., the nation's largest brand of revolving sushi restaurants, is reuniting with JUJUTSU KAISEN for a second authentically Japanese collaboration to ignite thrills by unleashing a limited-time Bikkura Pon dining experience with new collectibles and ramen bowls that honor the mystical Jujutsu sorcerers at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations from Mar. 16 through Apr. 30.

JUJUTSU KAISEN x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon Series 2 Collaboration

The limited-time collaboration under this epic alliance will feature 10 capsule prizes with fan-favorites from the hit anime series including Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, and more adorned on acrylic badges, acrylic carabiners, and sticker 3-piece sets. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar guests will receive a single randomized JUJUTSU KAISEN x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon capsule prize after consuming sushi plates—15, 25, then every 15 plates thereafter. Prizes will be available for individual purchase in-restaurant, online at order.kurasushi.com, and DoorDash, except for the rare Yuji Itadori Acrylic Carabiner.*

Conjure the flavor:

Spicy Tantanmen : Inspired by Yuji Itadori's Black Flash—ramen noodles in a rich, spicy miso broth topped with Sichuan chili paste, tender braised pork, savory boiled egg, fresh green onions, and fragrant sesame seeds—bringing a bold, fiery punch of spice.**

: Inspired by Yuji Itadori's Black Flash—ramen noodles in a rich, spicy miso broth topped with Sichuan chili paste, tender braised pork, savory boiled egg, fresh green onions, and fragrant sesame seeds—bringing a bold, fiery punch of spice.** Dark Tonkotsu Ramen: Inspired by Ryomen Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine—ramen noodles in a rich, pork-based broth infused with black garlic oil, topped with tender braised pork, savory boiled egg, fresh green onions and sesame seeds, finished with crispy garlic chips—deeply satisfying and irresistibly crave-worthy.**

Exclusive Kura Sushi Rewards offer:

Kura Sushi Rewards members will receive a collaborative JUJUTSU KAISEN x Kura Sushi Face Towel with their $85 minimum in-restaurant order starting Mar. 18, while supplies last.***

"We're ready to unleash the cursed energy once again with our second JUJUTSU KAISEN partnership, bringing fans an experience that's sure to exorcise their cravings with our first-ever ramen collaboration and enchanting capsule prizes!" said Newton Hoang, Vice President of Marketing at Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi's proprietary Bikkura Pon prize platform, an integral part of the brand's innovative dining experience, is powered by plate count and adds an element of surprise and excitement to every visit. With more than 600 million plates served in the U.S., the program remains a fan favorite.

For more information about the JUJUTSU KAISEN x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon Series 2 collaboration visit kurasushi.com, and fans can follow along on Kura Sushi's Instagram and enter a supernatural giveaway on Mar. 31, rules apply.

*Availability may differ by location and is not guaranteed.

**Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Salt Lake City, Utah will not offer.

***Kura Sushi Rewards members only. Limit 3 units per member. Limited time offer, no substitutions. Availability may differ by location and is not guaranteed. Additional charges, terms, and exclusions may apply.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is the nation's largest brand of revolving sushi restaurants that serves authentic Japanese cuisine and delivers a joyful dining experience with more than 80 locations in 22 states and Washington D.C. Utilizing advanced innovation to enhance service speed and accuracy, guests have a wide variety of more than 100 menu items at their fingertips via conveyor belt service inclusive of sushi, sashimi, tempura, noodles, desserts, and more, made with high-quality ingredients free of artificial colorings, preservatives, seasonings and sweeteners. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 600 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information about Kura Sushi USA, visit kurasushi.com, follow Kura Sushi USA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & X, and download the Kura Sushi Rewards app to make a reservation and roll into delicious loyalty perks.

About Crunchyroll:

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans' love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll—whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

About JUJUTSU KAISEN:

JUJUTSU KAISEN follows the action-packed tale of a high-schooler who gained cursed energy and entered into a life from which he could never turn back. The anime series JUJUTSU KAISEN is produced by TOHO animation and animated by MAPPA. The anime is based on the best-selling manga of the same title written and illustrated by Gege Akutami with more than 150 million copies in circulation. Both seasons of JUJUTSU KAISEN are streaming on Crunchyroll, with season 3 now airing as of January 8, 2026.

SOURCE Kura Sushi USA, Inc.