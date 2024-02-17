Kurt Busch & Veteran Tickets Foundation to Share Appreciation for Active Military and Veterans this NASCAR Season

News provided by

Veteran Tickets Foundation

17 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

Vet Tix & 2004 NASCAR Cup Series Champion to Give Back at NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports Tracks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch announced a partnership to share appreciation for the service of our dedicated active military and veterans. In collaboration with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports tracks, Busch will promote Vet Tix throughout the NASCAR season.

"Over my years of racing, I have been inspired by our military history. The men and women who have served, give me the inspiration to be the best I can be," said Busch. "To all that have served and are currently serving, I want to thank you, and commemorate your service with tickets to every NASCAR race." 

As part of the partnership with Vet Tix, Busch will actively promote the organization throughout the season with appearances at racetracks and events with active military and veterans. Busch has long been an advocate for Vet Tix as he has donated NASCAR race tickets over numerous seasons.

"Vet Tix is honored to continue to partner with Kurt Busch and NASCAR tracks to support our members of the military, veterans, and their families by creating memories and sending them to races through this enduring partnership," said Vet Tix Founder, CEO and U.S. Navy Veteran, Michael A. Focareto III.

To download the Vet Tix logo, click here. Kurt Busch's logo is available for download here.

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to currently serving military members, veterans of all eras, and immediate family of those killed in action. Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed over 20 million free event tickets to over 1.8 million members.

In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders, including current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 Dispatchers. These events help Vet Tix, 1st Tix members, and their families reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 99 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.

For active duty military and veterans looking for 2024 NASCAR race tickets through Vet Tix, visit VetTix.org

About NASCAR
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

About Speedway Motorsports
Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiary; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

Contact:
Steven Weintraub
Veteran Tickets Foundation
480-612-5845
[email protected]  

SOURCE Veteran Tickets Foundation

