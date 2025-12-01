Kurv Rolls Out All-in-One Kurv Merchant App and Tap to Pay on Android Feature

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurv, formerly known as Electronic Merchant Systems, announced today its all-in-one Kurv Merchant App, complete with its new Tap to Pay on Android feature. Kurv , a premier payments platform and industry leader, launched this comprehensive mobile technology on the heels of the organization's recently announced rebrand , solidifying its dedication to providing merchants with modern, streamlined fintech solutions.

The Kurv Merchant App lets business owners take payments right away, access critical campaign and account information, and connect with 24/7 U.S.-based support whenever needed. From brick-and-mortar shops to online stores, Kurv offers clear, adaptable solutions for every business. Business owners can generate custom QR codes, send payment links by text or email, and create and send invoices in seconds. They can also track inventory, run campaigns, and access real-time insights, all from a centralized, easy-to-use dashboard.

After downloading the Kurv Merchant App, business owners can activate tap to pay, instantly turning their phones into a full POS system that can accept payments without extra hardware. Tap to Pay on Android, alongside Kurv's Tap to Pay on iPhone launched last spring, enables businesses to accept in-person, contactless payments all with a single tap.

"We've made a lot of incredible changes this year, from modernizing our brand identity and growing our organization to building out our powerful payment platform. This addition of the Kurv Merchant App only cements the exciting direction we're going in, as we continue to expand our merchant solutions and simplify the payment process," said Afshin Yazdian, CEO of Kurv.

The Kurv Merchant App can be found via Google Play and the Apple Store .

About Kurv

Kurv is a leading merchant payments powerhouse that serves US-based businesses, ISO agents, and ISV communities. Over 30,000 retail, eCommerce, and omnichannel customers nationwide utilize our suite of modern payment solutions. From credit card processing and risk management to sales software, Kurv offers robust tools that empower businesses to thrive.

Kurv further leverages the services of its subsidiaries to drive client success. Discover more at kurvpay.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kurv