KU's M.S. and M.E. in aerospace engineering are now available as 100% online master's programs

Students can now get an online master's degree from one of the best aerospace design programs in the world, taught by the same highly regarded faculty as its on-campus counterpart.

LAWRENCE, Kan., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KU Aerospace Engineering (KUAE) is a world-class community of students, educators, and researchers shaping the next generation of aerospace systems. To allow more students the chance to develop research skills, technical knowledge, and problem-solving techniques — and ultimately design, produce, operate, and support aircraft and spacecraft — the University of Kansas will now offer its Master of Engineering (M.E.) and Master of Science (M.S.) degrees in aerospace engineering as two-year online programs.

The back portion of a small plane is decorated in white, crimson, and blue with a Jayhawk on the rear vertical stabilizer.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook in aerospace engineering is expected to grow 6% a year for the next 5–10 years. To meet this need for industry professionals, and to bring higher education within reach for people who may not have the time or ability to attend classes in person, KU has constructed online versions of their aerospace engineering master's degree programs to make them accessible to everyone with the ambition to succeed. The required online courses are taught by the same faculty and meet the same educational standards as the on-campus courses, but they offer more flexibility for students to study at times and in places that are more convenient.

Students who earn a master's degree online from KUAE will complete coursework, conduct research, and participate in industry collaboration to prepare them for successful careers. The award-winning faculty at KUAE help students build skill sets specific to their chosen subdisciplines, including aerodynamics; propulsion; guidance, navigation, and control; structures and materials; astronautics; system engineering; design; and unmanned aerial systems.

Through Jayhawk Global, the university's education innovation center, KU plans to offer many more online degree opportunities, giving more students the chance to earn a globally recognized degree that signals prestige, quality, and career readiness.

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world.

