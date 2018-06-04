Kush Bottles, Inc. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 7

DATE: Thursday, June 7, 2018

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0618prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

In the fiscal second quarter of 2018, revenue increased 249% year-over-year to reach $10.36 million

The Company signed a lease for a new warehouse facility in Las Vegas to meet growing demand for its products in Nevada

to meet growing demand for its products in The Company completed the acquisition of Summit Innovations, LLC, a leading distributor of hydrocarbons to the legal cannabis industry based in Denver, Colorado . This acquisition marks Kush Bottles' entry into a new business vertical supplying gas to cannabis extractors

The Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 7, 2018 is made possible by a partnership between KCSA Strategic Communications and VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 1 billion units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

