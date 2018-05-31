Kush Bottles Signs Lease on New Facility in Las Vegas to Meet Rising Cannabis Demand

With the 13,000 square foot facility, expected to be operational mid-June, Kush Bottles expects to minimize the time taken to receive and distribute packaging and supplies, streamline its logistics and access more storage space for high-demand products with rapid turnover times, such as exit bags, cartridges, and pre-roll tubes. By opening its first local distribution facility in Las Vegas, the Company aims to become a stronger partner to some of the most advanced cannabis cultivation and retail facilities in the industry, which are located in Nevada. This warehouse will complement the existing Kush Bottles hazmat facility used today to service the Las Vegas and greater Nevada market with a variety of hydrocarbons, which businesses use to turn cannabis plants into oils.

"The new Las Vegas facility will further solidify Kush Bottles' commitment to the city's thriving, local cannabis community and strengthen our own mission to be the go-to partner for cannabis companies as they scale their operations," said Kush Bottles CEO Nick Kovacevich. "The fluctuating demand from the tourism and organic growth in the cannabis market means that a lot of our partners are having a difficult time forecasting their packaging and supply needs. By having a local facility, we give our clients the added flexibility of faster delivery as well as offering on-site pick up if that's what their business dictates."

As one of the busiest tourist destinations in the country, people from all over the world are being exposed to cannabis, sometimes for the very first time, through Las Vegas dispensaries. With consumer demand at an all-time high in Las Vegas, retailers in the state have already sold nearly $200 million in cannabis in the first six months after the legalization of its adult-use cannabis sales, fueled by both tourists and locals. ¹

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushbottles.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

References

¹ "McVey, E." Tourism drives hot start to recreational marijuana sales in Nevada, but where's the ceiling?" Marijuana Business Daily. Retrieved May 29th, 2018 from https://mjbizdaily.com/chart-tourism-drives-hot-start-recreational-marijuana-sales-nevada-wheres-ceiling/

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 1 billion units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, BusinessManagement.News, and Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "expect," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

Kush Bottles Contacts

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushbottles.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kush-bottles-signs-lease-on-new-facility-in-las-vegas-to-meet-rising-cannabis-demand-300657159.html

SOURCE Kush Bottles

Related Links

http://www.kushbottles.com

