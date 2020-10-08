Kustomer to Host Kustomer NOW, the Premiere CX Summit, with Content from 50+ Top DTC Trailblazers, Leading E-Commerce Innovators and CX Experts

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the top-rated CRM for modern customer experiences, announces a powerhouse speaker lineup and three tracks of content for its upcoming Kustomer NOW modern customer experience summit. Leaders from today's fastest-growing businesses, big name brands, and popular digital disruptors will join best-selling authors and CX experts to share what's new, what's to come and what's working in the world of customer experience. The free virtual event on October 21, 2020, will feature a keynote from Alli Webb, Drybar founder and guest shark from ABC's Shark Tank, and other leaders who are building thriving businesses by transforming the customer experience.

"2020 was the tipping point for the customer economy, with seismic shifts in how we do business and what customers expect and need from companies. As retailers move into 2021, the lessons learned during the pandemic will help shape the way they do business moving forward," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer. "Never has delivering a world-class customer experience been more important. We are excited to bring together executives from thriving brands—both new and legendary—who are succeeding through innovative technology and strategies that allow them to ride this wave of change."

The full-day event will feature three tracks of CX futures, best practices and technology content. As an expert in creating the ultimate customer experience, Alli Webb will kick off the event with lessons learned building Drybar and the role of customer service in making the brand a success. Executives from UNTUCKit, Expedia, ESPN, Brooklinen, The Container Store, Tradesy, Glovo, The Farmer's Dog, Tethr, Five9, Stella Connect, UJET, HelloTech, HopSkipDrive, Magellan Healthcare, Kasa, Calabrio, Mercy Hospital, Blend, Kindwork, Wag Walking and the Washington D.C. Department of Consumer & Regulatory Affairs will discuss a range of topics including the direct-to-consumer movement, social commerce and CX, analytics-driven customer service, machine learning, diversity and inclusion, remote workforces, and more.

Tracks will also feature best-selling authors Matt Dixon, Lauren Pragoff and Luke Williams. Attendees can pick from one of three tracks:

The Future of Customer Experience: How 2020, modern consumers, DTC disruptors and transformational technologies are reshaping customer experience.

How 2020, modern consumers, DTC disruptors and transformational technologies are reshaping customer experience. CX Best Practices : How conversational CRM, artificial intelligence, guided self-service and a remote workforce can deliver effortless and effective omnichannel customer service.

: How conversational CRM, artificial intelligence, guided self-service and a remote workforce can deliver effortless and effective omnichannel customer service. Kustomer Community: What's new and what's next in the Kustomer platform.

Kustomer NOW is a free conference and registration is available here .

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the top-rated CRM, helping top brands deliver modern customer service that creates customers for life. Powered by AI-powered automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of contact centers and businesses, enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

Media Contact: Cari Sommer, [email protected]

SOURCE Kustomer

Related Links

http://www.kustomer.com

