Kutak Rock Adds Two Attorneys to Kansas City Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to welcome Bridget M. Findley and Greer S. Lang as of counsel to the firm's Kansas City office. The additions further strengthen the firm's public finance and litigation capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome Bridget and Greer to the firm's Kansas City office," said Larry Fields, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Kansas City Regional Office. "Their breadth of knowledge, years of diverse legal experience and commitment to excellent client service will benefit not only our local clients in Kansas and Missouri, but our clients across the nation. I am confident our new colleagues will be a great fit."

Bridget Findley joined the firm on May 10, 2021 as a member of the firm's public finance department. She has served as bond counsel for Kansas governmental entities and school districts and as economic development counsel representing various projects throughout the state of Kansas. She also has extensive experience in lease purchase agreements, real estate, and continuing disclosure matters. Ms. Findley earned a J.D. and B.A. from Creighton University. She is admitted to practice in Kansas, Missouri and Ohio.

Greer Lang joined the firm on June 7, 2021 as a member of the firm's national litigation practice group. Ms. Lang has nearly 30 years of experience representing clients in litigated and non-litigated complex commercial and business-related disputes in state and federal court, both at the trial and appellate level. Her work includes breach of contract matters, shareholder and partnership disputes, employment matters and disputes involving covenants not to compete and other restrictive covenants, loan enforcement actions and lender liability issues, real estate disputes, construction matters, insurance disputes, regulatory matters, trusts, business torts and professional liability matters. She is a frequent speaker and author on issues regarding the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) and Regulation B and ADA website litigation. Ms. Lang earned a J.D. and B. Ed. From Washburn University. She is admitted to practice in Kansas and Missouri.

