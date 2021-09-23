Kutak Rock Boosts Corporate Practice with Three-Time CEO John Reardon

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that former CEO and general counsel John Reardon has joined its Corporate and Government Services Department as of counsel and will be resident in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. For more than 25 years Mr. Reardon has successfully addressed legal and business issues facing the highly regulated telecommunications, financial services, and software industries.

"John's unique hands-on experience as a telecommunications industry leader will be a significant benefit for our clients," said Hilary Jackler, Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. and Richmond offices. "Government regulation is constantly changing, and clients seek counsel that understands how the changes can impact their businesses. John's business acumen and experience on 'both sides of the table' will provide deep insights and a unique perspective our clients will find invaluable as they work through complicated regulatory matters, as well as general business issues."

"Joining Kutak Rock allows me to bring the experience I have gained in business to private legal practice and to the firm," said Reardon. "Kutak Rock's reputation for delivering top-notch service and intelligent solutions to complex matters is the foundation I was seeking. At Kutak Rock, I'll have the opportunity to serve clients in a business-friendly manner while being surrounded by talented colleagues and a culture that values innovation."

Mr. Reardon currently serves on the Board of Schurz Communications, Inc., a privately held broadband and managed cloud services company with operations throughout the United States. He is also a founding and current Board Member of NASDAQ-listed company Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (Nasdaq Global: OXLC) and an Independent Board Member of Greenstone Acquisition Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.

Prior to joining Kutak Rock, Mr. Reardon served as CEO of Mobex Communications, Inc., a nationwide carrier of wireless services, and BiTSR, Inc., a social media company. He also served as Director of Strategies for Smart Cities at American Infrastructure Partners; as Managing Director of Choctaw Telecommunications, LLC, a wireless communications company; and as General Manager of MCLM and Critical RF, Inc. Mr. Reardon started his legal career in private practice before becoming a general counsel.

Mr. Reardon earned his law degree from Columbia University School of Law and his bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from Boston University. He is admitted to practice in Washington, D.C.

About Kutak Rock LLP

With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.

SOURCE Kutak Rock LLP

Related Links

http://www.KutakRock.com

