Kutak Rock Expands Corporate Practice with Attorney Jennifer Forbes

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Jennifer Forbes has joined the firm's national corporate practice group as of counsel and will be resident in the firm's Minneapolis office. Ms. Forbes brings to Kutak Rock more than 25 years of experience counseling businesses, nonprofits and healthcare providers. She handles complex business transactions including business formation and planning, business acquisitions, intellectual property protection, contracting and joint ventures, licensing agreements, sales, reorganizations, mergers and dissolutions.

"Jennifer is a very accomplished attorney skilled in condensing complex legal and regulatory issues into straightforward, practical legal advice," said Steve Likes, managing partner in Kutak Rock's Minneapolis office. "Her arrival deepens our corporate bench, bringing new clients and additional capabilities to Kutak Rock. Jennifer's breadth of knowledge and diverse legal experience will be an excellent addition to our corporate practice group."

Ms. Forbes has represented specialty physician practices, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, medical device component manufacturers, large multistate conglomerates and regional businesses. She has also served as outside general counsel to integrated health systems and hospitals, and counseled clients regarding compliance with Medicare and Medicaid regulations, billing, fraud and abuse laws, and HIPAA compliance, among others.

"Kutak Rock has an impressive national footprint and deep corporate experience, plus an unparalleled reputation for an exceptional commitment to client service and collaborative culture," remarked Ms. Forbes. "I'm excited about what this move means for my clients and look forward to expanding what is already a diversified and strong team of attorneys."

Ms. Forbes earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School, and a B.A., cum laude, from the College of St. Catherine. She is admitted to practice in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

