Kutak Rock Names John Petr Vice Chair

"I feel humbled and honored that my partners have put their confidence and trust in me to help lead this extraordinary firm," Petr said. "We will always strive to uphold the core values and standards of service that have characterized Kutak Rock since the firm's inception. The legacy that Bob Kutak and Harold Rock established more than 50 years ago, has been, and will continue to be, the foundation of our partnership. I am excited about the future of the firm and I look forward to building on our record of success as we focus on serving our clients, deepening our client relationships and identifying and nurturing new client opportunities."

"I have known John for the past 30 years and I know that Kutak Rock will benefit from his thorough knowledge of the firm, his calm leadership style and his embodiment of our unique culture," commented Amsden, who announced his retirement earlier this year. "I have been privileged to work at Kutak Rock for the entirety of my 37-year career and to further the legacies of excellence in legal service, fundamental fairness, mutual respect and inclusion created by Bob Kutak and Harold Rock. I am deeply thankful for having been given the opportunity to serve as managing partner of the firm's Atlanta office, as a member of the Executive Committee and as Vice Chair of the firm."

Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock, remarked, "I'm delighted John is taking on the role of Vice Chair. He is an outstanding attorney and his exceptional leadership abilities will be invaluable. His high standards in his practice, along with his focus on client service, will bring a fresh, dynamic, innovative perspective as we continue to grow and better serve our clients. Additionally, we are grateful for Dave's dedication, contributions and commitment to the firm's history and culture. We look forward to building on the strengths gained by Dave's steady and consistent leadership and commitment to collaboration and innovation."

As partner and Chair of the Omaha Public Finance Department, Petr has represented issuers, credit enhancers, lenders and underwriters in connection with taxable and tax-exempt financings in the housing, military housing, higher education, electric energy and project finance sectors. He has been with Kutak Rock since 1987. Petr earned his J.D. from University of California at Berkeley School of Law and his B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska.

