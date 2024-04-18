Kutak Rock Welcomes Attorney Christopher G. Varallo to its Spokane Office

SPOKANE, Wash., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is proud to announce the addition of Christopher G. Varallo to its national real estate practice group in the firm's Spokane office as a lateral attorney. A strategic hire that significantly enhances the firm's capabilities in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, Chris brings over two decades of extensive legal experience in banking, business and real estate.

Chris's practice is distinguished by his broad client base including real estate developers, manufacturers, agricultural growers and producers, as well as his advisory roles to public facilities districts and electrical cooperatives. Notably, he serves as counsel for Columbia Rural Electrical Association in Walla Walla, WA, and the Spokane Public Facilities District, where he manages all legal aspects of operations including the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, the ONE Spokane Stadium, the First Interstate Center for the Arts, and other significant facilities.

Chris is also the 2024 Board Chair for the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP). The DSP is a private, not for profit, membership organization dedicated to enhancing the quality and vitality of Downtown Spokane as the basis for a healthy region.

"Chris's arrival marks a significant enhancement to our service capabilities in Spokane and the broader region. His outstanding reputation, deep roots and vast experience in the community will be invaluable in expanding our municipal, corporate, and real estate practices here," said Adam Baird, managing partner of the firm's Spokane office.

"I am excited to join Kutak Rock and proud to bring my experience to the firm's deep and talented bench of lawyers in Spokane and beyond. The firm's impressive national footprint will help me provide clients with comprehensive representation in key practice areas."

Chris received a J.D. from Gonzaga University where he graduated cum laude (and served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Gonzaga Law Review) and a B.A. from Colorado State University. He is admitted to practice in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and the Nez Perce Tribal Court. His prior roles as an adjunct professor at Gonzaga University School of Law, and his active participation in community and professional organizations, emphasize his commitment to legal education and community service.

