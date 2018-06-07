Kutak Rock Welcomes Attorney Andrew Borders

"We are excited that Andrew has chosen to join Kutak Rock and offer his unique expertise to support our bank clients," said Eric S. Johnson, managing partner in Kutak Rock's Kansas City office. "At Kutak Rock we have an expansive banking practice group that assists clients in virtually all of the firm's 17 offices. The firm's national footprint, paired with a sizable and experienced bench, allows us to offer clients highly-skilled, coordinated representation that is accessible and efficient. Andrew's deep experience and his practical and creative approach to advising clients will be a tremendous asset to our clients and a wonderful addition to our team here at Kutak Rock."

"I am excited to work with Kutak Rock's banking group and to collaborate with the firm's deep and talented bench of lawyers to ensure our clients' success," said Andrew Borders. "Kutak Rock's intense focus on client service anchored by a collaborative culture makes it a great fit for me. I look forward to expanding what is already a diversified and strong team of attorneys."

Mr. Borders earned his J.D. from University of Iowa College of Law, with distinction, and is admitted to practice in Illinois.

