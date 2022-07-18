Kutak Rock Welcomes Ken von Schaumburg, Former EPA Deputy General Counsel

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Ken von Schaumburg, a longtime environmental attorney who served as Deputy General Counsel to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has joined its corporate and government services group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

"Ken's addition will enable us to further deepen our talented environmental team," said Debbie Ruskin, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Washington, D.C. and Richmond offices. "His experience in the government and private sectors will be of enormous value to clients engaged in real estate transactions, regulatory compliance matters, and environmental litigation."

Ken possesses extensive experience in matters relating to environmental permitting and compliance, environmental aspects of corporate transactions, mining law, natural resource damages, regulatory compliance and enforcement, policy advocacy, and administrative law. He has represented clients in litigation, commercial transactions, at Superfund sites, and before state and federal agencies, Congress and the White House. Additionally, Ken has experience with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) related matters.

"I am excited to join Kutak Rock and proud to bring my experience to the firm's deep and talented bench of lawyers to ensure our clients' success," said Mr. von Schaumburg. "The firm's strategic plan, values, and focus on efficient and responsive client service align with my own. I look forward to supporting my colleagues across the firm's practices and strengthening its environmental services portfolio."

While serving as Deputy General Counsel to the EPA, Ken provided counsel and advice to the Administrator and senior officials in the formulation of agency policies, rulemakings and litigation. He also managed a diverse portfolio of Clean Water Act (CWA), Clean Air Act (CAA), Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide (FIFRA) issues.

Ken earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A. from Loyola University Maryland. He is admitted to practice in Washington, D.C., New Jersey and New York and before numerous federal courts including the U.S. Supreme Court.

