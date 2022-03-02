Kuwait Elevator And Escalator Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Otis, Kone, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, & TK Among others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Elevator And Escalator Market Outlook 2021-2027: Market Forecast By Types Product, By Services, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market report thoroughly covers the elevator and escalator market by types, service types, application, and regions.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies, which would help stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Synopsis



Kuwait elevator and escalator market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period owing to the government investment into the construction sector and infrastructural development such Bubiyan Island, Silk City project, Kuwait National Rail Project, international airport expansion and many more.

The market witnessed a slowdown in 2020 owing to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 which resulted in halt in construction projects, suspension of economic activities and lockdown across the country. However, with the gradual recovery of the economic activities and relaxation in lockdown measures, the market is expected to regain its momentum during the forecast period.



Kuwait elevator and escalator market is expecting a moderate rise in the coming years, where the expansion in the construction market, upcoming transportation and hospitality sector projects would complement the growth. Further, by type, elevator accounted for the highest share in 2020 due to its wider scope in residential and commercial sectors.



Market by Elevator Type Analysis



By types, passenger and home elevators accounted for more than 90% of market revenues, with, home elevators leading the market. Passenger elevators account a significant portion of the overall elevator market revenues and volume in 2020 owing to rising urbanization and a growing retail sector in the country.

Further, passenger elevator is expected to continue dominating the market revenue share in the overall Kuwait elevator market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for vertical transportation solutions in domains such as shopping malls, hotels, and public transport infrastructure.



Market by Application Analysis



By applications, the residential segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the overall market with 24% revenue share for elevators & escalators in the coming years owing to the upcoming housing ventures of high-rise buildings within the nation such as the Al-Ahmad Residential City project, MGP City Arrange, and Abdali City which would be a new urban community of 50,000 individuals.

Further, with Kuwait's construction sector recapturing its force, unfaltering development is anticipated in the market.

Company Profiles

Otis Elevator Company

TK Elevator Kuwait

Hitachi Limited

Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Lifts Kw

Modayan Elevators

Abyat Elevators

Golden Atlantic Company for Elevators & Escalators W.L.L.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product Type:

Elevator

Passenger

Cargo

Home

Escalator

Moving Stairways

Moving Walkways

By Service Type:

Maintenance

Modernization

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Regions:

Northern (Abdali, Ar Rawdatayn, Bubiyan)

Southern (Al Maqwa, Al Wafrah, Al Ahmadi )

) Central (Al Jahrah, Al Abraq, Al Farwahniya, Salemy)

