TAKOMA, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KV Finance Corp, a provider of financing options for commercial and consumer insurance premiums, announced today its critical transition to Input 1's Premium Billing Service (PBS) to enhance its premium finance service offering.

KV Finance Corp Adopts Input 1’s Premium Billing System to Support Expansion

"We initially chose another application and quickly discovered many issues and shortcomings, including the lack of functionality to process electronic payments online and support issues. We started looking for a new technology partner who was not only committed to helping solve these issues, but also one who clearly had a scalable platform coupled with support to allow us to grow for many years to come. We knew of a few other competitors using the Input 1 platform and saw them having success. After the first demonstration, we quickly realized that the Premium Billing System was head and shoulders above the rest of the industry. The decision to use Input 1 was an easy one," said Dolores Morales, President of KV Finance Corp.

Input 1's PBS is a cutting-edge SaaS platform designed to meet the complex needs of policyholders, agents, general agents and insurance companies. The premium finance platform is the most widely used and trusted cloud-based premium finance and warranty finance system in North America. Its comprehensive features and intuitive interface streamline operations and enhance the agent and policyholder experience.

"KV Finance Corp came to us with their list of needs in order to support their expansion. They were looking for a solution and service that delivered superior technology, reliability and efficiency. Having a more streamlined and vastly easier to use solution, the PBS platform will help increase the overall effectiveness for KV and their staff, while also providing more convenience to their customer base," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Input 1.

For more information about Input 1, visit input1.com.

About KV Finance Corp

KV Finance Corp provides financing options to individuals and businesses for commercial and personal insurance premiums. KV Finance Corp, based in Takoma Park, MD offers flexible payment terms to their clients and has delivered exceptional customer service to meet the financing needs of customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic area.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

Media Contact:

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 420-4776

[email protected]

SOURCE Input 1