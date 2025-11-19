Kvantify Qrunch - Unlocking Quantum Computing for Chemical and Biological Innovation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --



Kvantify – Danish pioneers in quantum computing software – today announced the launch of its flagship product: Qrunch. Qrunch is an accessible quantum computing solution to actively drive innovation for industries across chemical and biological engineering. Qrunch debuts on November 19 at the conference SC25 in St. Louis.

The molecule butyronitrile, for which Kvantify has recently calculated the dissociation reaction using Qrunch.

Chemical simulations are central to pharma and biotech, and a key driver of innovation that is crucial to society. Quantum computing is a prime candidate for accelerating this process and research in the field has been steadily advancing. However, three fundamental barriers have hindered enterprise adoption: limited accessibility for non-quantum specialists, insufficient scalability for real-world problem sizes, and prohibitive cost-to-value ratios. Qrunch solves these challenges by delivering enterprise-grade quantum technology, specifically designed for computational chemistry workflows. The platform abstracts complex quantum operations into an intuitive interface that enables domain scientists to build and deploy quantum algorithms without quantum expertise. This reduces workflow development time by orders of magnitude compared to direct hardware programming, allowing computational chemists to focus on scientific problem-solving rather than quantum gate sequences and qubit topology constraints.

"A critical differentiator is Qrunch's domain-specific approach to quantum computing, which enables full-chip utilization of quantum hardware," explains Nikolaj Zinner, CSO at Kvantify. "While conventional quantum software typically accesses only 10–30% of available qubits, Qrunch's chemistry-specific strategies enable efficient execution across entire processor architectures. This has been validated through molecular simulations utilizing up to 80 qubits on current quantum processors, demonstrating 3-4× improvement in problem-size capacity compared to standard approaches."

For pharmaceutical and materials-science applications, these capabilities mean reduced project timelines, expanded scope of tractable molecular systems, and the ability to model larger, commercially relevant molecules.

"With this kind of calculation and subsequent analysis of how enzymes behave during catalysis, we can gain a deeper understanding of fundamental biological processes. We will gain insights that can improve the efficiency of our existing enzyme products," notes Lars Olsen, Senior Department Manager at Novonesis.

Qrunch positions quantum computing as a technology that expands the frontier of addressable problems in computational chemistry. This is emphasized by Qrunch's support for the entire spectrum of current gate-based quantum computers, including those accessible through Amazon Braket, the quantum computing service from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Qrunch is also closely integrated into the European quantum ecosystem and is launched together with IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computing with a European heritage.

"Performant quantum software is a crucial component in commercializing quantum computing, and Kvantify Qrunch provides just that. We are pleased to collaborate with Kvantify to strengthen the European quantum ecosystem and leverage synergies between hardware and software." remarks Jan Goetz, Co-CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers.

