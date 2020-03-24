KVK Tech Provides All Employees with a $1,000 Check to Support Families During the COVID-19 Disruption

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KVK Tech, Inc. a U.S. manufacturer of high-quality generic pharmaceuticals, today issued $1,000 checks to all employees to support families during the disruption created by various local national, state, and local measures instituted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Over the last several weeks, everyone across the U.S. has had major disruptions in their personal and professional lives due to COVID-19. We recognize that these disruptions put a strain on our employees and their families. Whether they are buying extra groceries or supplies for their families, or if one spouse needs to stay home as a result of schools being closed, families are all feeling the strain. We at KVK wanted to do what we could to take some of the financial hardship off of our families now and allow them to get whatever groceries and supplies they need without worrying about how it could affect their monthly budget" said Anthony Tabasso, KVK's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today KVK issued $1,000 checks to each of our nearly 400 employees to support them during the unprecedented disruption we all face as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Each employee plays a critical role in allowing KVK to continue to make high quality, affordable generic medication for the American patient, and our people go above and beyond each day to keep medicine on shelves during this national emergency. The safety our team members and their families is our number one concern, and we will look to support them any way we can."

About KVK-Tech:

Founded in 2004, KVK-Tech has fast become a trusted leader in generics. KVK-Tech's business philosophy is built on a commitment to excellence with a focus on three core values: Safety, GMP Compliance, and Productivity. KVK-Tech focuses on sustainable growth through continuous improvement and respect for its customers, employees, and community. KVK-Tech is focused on improving the way it does business by listening to all the people who are involved in making healthcare decisions, from patients to healthcare providers. KVK-Tech's dedicated team is comprised of individuals with the technical, clinical and business expertise that is necessary for innovation that results in the development of a diverse range of life-changing medicines for patients of all socio-economic levels.

All of KVK-Tech's products are made in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility in Newtown, PA. Currently, KVK-Tech is building a sterile injectable plant nearby and has recently completed the initial fit-out of the former Lockheed-Martin complex in Newtown. KVK-Tech is committed to maintaining its entire business operations in America, and it continues to build strong, lasting relationships with the nation's largest pharmacy chains, wholesalers and distributors.

