KWACK NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO, LG ELECTRONICS NORTH AMERICA

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Kwack has been named President and CEO of LG Electronics North America, effective January 2026. Over his three-decade LG career, Kwack's strategic leadership capabilities and deep understanding of global markets have delivered strong business results around the world.

As regional chief executive, Kwack will be responsible for LG Electronics activities in the United States and Canada for home appliances, media entertainment, air solutions and commercial displays, as well as related service and support activities. In his role as the corporation's senior-most executive in the Western Hemisphere, he will collaborate with other regional operations including vehicle components, R&D labs and factories. He also will serve as President and CEO of LG Electronics USA Inc.

Prior to being tapped to lead LG North America, Kwack served as Executive Vice President and the global head of LG Living Appliance Solutions for the past year after leading LG's global refrigerator business from 2023-24. His broad international management experience includes serving as President of LG Egypt, President of LG Greece and Senior Vice President for LG's home appliance business unit in the United Kingdom and France. He has also held a number of key positions at LG Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, including Senior Vice President in charge of global marketing and sales for home appliances and air solutions.

Kwack started at LG in 1995 after graduating with a business degree from Hanyang University. He succeeds Chris Jung, who has retired after serving as CEO of LG North America in 2024-25.

