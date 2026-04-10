Kwench Juice Franchising Continues Its Florida Expansion With New W. Palm Beach Location Coming Soon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwench Juice Franchising founder, Chris Gregoris is excited to announce the grand opening of the first Kwench Juice Café in West Palm Beach, Florida, slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Manish Patel, franchisee who owns and operates multiple other QSR concepts fell in love with Kwench' Refreshingly Healthy offerings.

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Kwench Juice Cafe offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their dietary needs and tastes. The simple Kwench menu features juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and various healthy snacks. Healthy eating that tastes as good as it makes you feel. Or otherwise known as "Refreshingly Healthy"!

"When we sought to expand our portfolio, the Kwench concept was exactly what we were looking for to bring to W. Palm says Manish Patel Kwench Juice franchisee. "The health and wellness space is limited in the area. We saw a booming need and unique opportunity for healthy food options on the go."

The Kwench franchise model of over multiple locations throughout the country has a health and wellness backed following. This new central Florida West Palm Beach location seeks to continue on that momentum.

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a franchisee, please visit here:

http://kwenchjuicecafe.com .

For serious inquiries, please contact Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Cafe at [email protected] or 857-928-9096.

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.