Kwench Juice Franchise Expands Its Menu With Bold, Hearty Bowl Offerings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwench Juice, the leading fast-casual juice brand, is expanding its food offerings with its veggie Buddha bowls. These hearty healthy, flavor-packed bowls offer a comforting alternative to the Kwench menu. Fresh and Refreshingly Healthy that Kwench Juice is known for.

Crafted with high-quality ingredients and bold island flavors, the Kwench Juice Bowls come in three worthy varieties all made with all natural in house made dressings:

buddha bowl

Brown Rice Edamame Carrot Ginger Grain Bowl





The Buddha Bowl





Quinoa Chickpea Avocado Cilantro

Each bowl is served freshly made at each location creating a Refreshingly Healthy complete and satisfying meal.

"At Kwench Juice, bowl lunches are more than just a meal—they're a way of life," said Chris Gregoris, Founder at Kwench Juice Franchising. "With our bowls, we're expanding our signature healthy offerings. We can't wait for guests to experience these bold, comforting flavors for themselves!"

About Kwench Juice

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Kwench Juice was founded in 2015 to nourish America's increasing appetite for healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, Nékter offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, superfood smoothies, açaí bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks. At its core, Kwench Juice believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

For franchise information contact Chris Gregoris, [email protected], www.kwenchjuicecafe.com.

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.