Kwench Juice Franchising Is Excited To Announce The Grand Opening Of Its Newest Location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. , March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwench Juice Franchising founder, Chris Gregoris is excited to announce the grand opening of the first Kwench Juice Café in Orlando, Florida, slated to open in April 2026. Kwench Juice Cafe is located at 12648 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837 in the heart of a bustling and thriving business and family community.

Excited to open up this venture with women and minority owned, Hispanic, small business entrepreneurs and husband and wife, Ray and Dennese Martinez. Kwench Juice serves natural ingredients with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice and smoothie cafe experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.

Kwench Juice Cafe offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their dietary needs and tastes. The simple Kwench menu features juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and various healthy snacks. Healthy eating that tastes as good as it makes you feel. Or otherwise known as "Refreshingly Healthy"!

"When we sought to invest and grow our business portfolio, the Kwench community of owners, operators and franchisees opened up to my husband and I with welcoming arms. Everything from the network of contractors, best business practices, local vendors to source product from, tremendous corporate support, they really wanted to see our success," says Dennese Martinez Kwench Juice franchisee.

The franchisees hail from the Bronx, New York and have an entrepreneurial background.

Ray Martinez, owner, saw a need for healthier options. "The health and wellness space is limited in the area. We saw a booming need and unique opportunity for healthy food options on the go."

Dennese, co-owner owns her own women-owned and run Accounting Firm and her love of business and numbers began in her father's Bravo supermarkets in NYC.

The Kwench franchise model of over multiple locations throughout the country has a health and wellness backed following. This new central Florida Orlando location seeks to continue on that momentum.

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a franchisee, please visit here:

http://kwenchjuicecafe.com.

For serious inquiries, please contact Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Cafe at [email protected] or 857-928-9096.

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.