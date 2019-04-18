Kyle Bowker Named Chief Revenue Officer At OnSolve

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve , a leading global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based critical communication and collaboration solutions for businesses and government agencies on a global scale, today announced that Kyle Bowker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. OnSolve will leverage Bowker's experience developing and executing successful go-to-market strategies in a range of industries and scaling high-performance sales operations to grow new and existing revenue opportunities.

Most recently, Bowker served as Senior Vice President of Global Solution Sales at CA Technologies, where he was responsible for the go-to-market strategy for the agile management business unit, enabling global transformations across the value stream, as well as increasing revenue and competitive advantage for organizations in their respective industries. Prior to this role, Bowker held executive leadership positions for several enterprise technology firms including RedPrairie, Aptean, SAP America and PeopleSoft.

"Kyle joins OnSolve with more than three decades of executive leadership and management experience in the enterprise technology space, and has demonstrated a proven track record in helping firms gain a competitive advantage through organic and acquisition-based growth strategies," said Ann Pickren, president, OnSolve. "We look to Kyle as playing a pivotal role going forward as OnSolve extends its leadership position in delivering innovative, reliable critical communications solutions to every customer."

"Joining OnSolve provides an opportunity to help a highly experienced and motivated team grow a company that was the pioneer in defining and building its industry," said Kyle. "The need for solutions that provide necessary security and awareness to people and facilities is going to experience tremendous growth on a global scale and OnSolve has the solutions and customer base needed to truly own that market."

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading global provider of SaaS-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers. The company's cloud-based software communications platform provides seamless and easy-to-deploy solutions for the exchange of critical information among organizations, their people, devices and external entities with use cases designed to save lives, enhance revenue and reduce costs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.onsolve.com.

SOURCE OnSolve

Related Links

https://www.onsolve.com

